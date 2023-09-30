Prison drug-smuggling attempt ends in three-year sentence, fine

A 21-year-old woman was, on Friday, sentenced to three years in jail together with $30,000 fine for attempting to smuggle cannabis into Camp Street prison to a murder accused, who is currently on remand.

Teana Anderson, of ‘C’ Field Sophia, was sentenced by Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The unrepresented woman admitted that, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, she had 106 grams of cannabis sativa in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to reports, on the day in question, around 14:15 hours, Anderson entered the prison facility to take the item for inmate, Akeem Edwards.

A search was conducted on a black plastic bag she was carrying with the item. Upon further checking, a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found hidden under the sole of the sneaker.

She was arrested and taken to the Alberttown Police Station, where she was later charged and placed before the court.