Tourism Sector: Gov’t gears up for growth, development with private sector collaboration

IN the midst of a transformative revolution that promises an array of new opportunities, government has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with the private sector to boost the tourism industry.

The announcement was made by Oneidge Walrond, the Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, during the recent launch of experimental tourism products at Bookland Gardens in Georgetown.

Minister Walrond emphasised the pivotal role of private-sector companies, supported by government initiatives, in shaping Guyana into a sought-after tourism destination. She underscored the government’s unwavering dedication to prioritising the tourism sector, which has led to significant investments by both public and private entities.

“The private companies within the tourism sector have invested in seeing the growth of this sector. It may look like a small gesture, but we as a government have described and articulated to the private sector and the nation our commitment to making tourism a priority sector,” Minister Walrond remarked.

Billions of dollars have been allocated to the development and enhancement of tourism products, destinations, and experiences across the country, reflecting the government’s focus on positioning Guyana as a premier eco-tourism destination and a hub for entertainment, conferences, sports, and a range of thrilling activities.

“These activities are indeed part of a holistic vision of government to drive visitors to our country. And when they do so, they will be met with many promotional activities,” the tourism minister affirmed.

In alignment with the government’s agenda, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has been actively collaborating with all regions to explore potential tourism products and experiences. Among the recent additions to the country’s tourism offerings are the Essequibo Weekend, which presents a wellness itinerary on the serene Essequibo Coast, featuring activities like yoga, massages, sip and paint, and culinary experiences.

Another notable destination is the Pakuri Fin and Feather Adventure, designed to promote birding and fishing while allowing visitors to delve into the natural, cultural, and historical aspects of villages along the Mahaica River. Additionally, the Yarrowkabra Dream ATV Tour offers an opportunity to explore the Savannahs through diverse terrains.

As Guyana continues to invest in its tourism sector, it aims to attract a diverse range of visitors and provide memorable experiences that showcase the country’s natural beauty, culture, and adventure. With collaboration between the government and private sector at its core, the nation is poised to become an even more enticing destination for travellers from around the world.