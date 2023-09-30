Inmate rehabilitation showcased at National Cultural Centre tarmac exhibition

UNDER the theme ‘Promoting Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Prisoners’, the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), on Friday (yesterday), opened an exhibition at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac illustrating the various rehabilitation programmes offered.

The two-day event opened at 10:00 hours and will conclude today. Prior to the opening of the exhibition, the GPS Church Service was held in the National Cultural Centre’s Auditorium.

Booths ranging from tailoring, arts and crafts, leathercraft, agriculture, cosmetology, culinary arts, training, event décor, and carpentry are on display.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, officially opened the exhibition and said he strongly believed that the provision of rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for people in prison must be consistent, where each inmate has equal opportunity.

Minister Benn also shared a few strong sentiments, saying that all inmates deserve the opportunity to be rehabilitated and reintegrated into society.

“Those skills will help them earn a living upon release and effectively integrate into their families and communities, so the ability to take part in certain activities and programmes is often an essential part of demonstrating successful rehabilitation,” the Home Affairs Minister noted.

Since returning to office in August 2020, the rehabilitation of inmates has become the key focus of the government’s work programme.

The 2023 budget had allocated $100 million to facilitate the training of 1,500 inmates and to support the training of prison officers in prison management.

Meanwhile, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, said the exhibition will provide inmates with a platform to express their commitment and showcase their depth of talent.

“This exhibition will not only showcase the positive developments, but it will also showcase the depth of innovation and creativity by the inmates,” Mr. Elliot stated.