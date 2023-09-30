New York senate delegation to visit Guyana

A HIGH-LEVEL delegation of New York State officials led by New York State Senator, Roxanne J. Persaud and Assembly member Alicia Hyndman is expected to be in Guyana next month.

The officials will be in the country for a five-day visit with a contingent of elected officials from the United States Congress, New York State Senate, New York State Assembly, New York City Council, Schenectady County, and the City of Schenectady.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the delegation has a vested stake because New York State is home to the largest population of Guyanese in the United States. The delegation hopes to foster co-operation and dialogue between the Government of Guyana and the Guyanese Diaspora within the State of New York and at the Federal Level.

Recently the country’s Head of State, Dr. Irfaan Ali attended a diaspora event in New York.

The Head of State told scores of Guyanese living overseas that the country’s advancement will see Guyana becoming a powerhouse, representing several other countries in the Caribbean and Latin American region.

“We are building a country that is ahead of time; one that is sustainable, resilient, viable, and competitive, but, importantly, one in which Guyana will present global leadership on energy, food and climate,” Dr. Ali told the gathering at the Hotel Liberty Inn and Suites.

He added: “We are building a country for the next seven years; it will be far ahead of time. Aware of the fact that we might be 30 years behind the rest of the world, but, by 2030, we have to be in front of the rest of the world.”

Dr. Ali said, however, that the outlook for many will have to change in order for the country to achieve its goals.

“This requires very hard work; this requires an understanding of the scale of the task ahead, and this requires us ridding ourselves of the selfishness, and being selfless in the approach to development,” he related.

Dr. Ali reiterated that Guyana’s advancement will be a shared success for the region.

“We are working on ensuring that our prosperity also brings prosperity to the rest of the Caribbean and the rest of the CARICOM region and South American region,” the Head of State said.

Strategic and critical investments are also being made to strengthen the country’s health and education sectors to ensure citizens are given the best and equitable service across the country, further fortifying the country’s goal to become resilient in the global arena.

“We are building an economy that is different; one that will be built on innovation, research and development, scientific advancement… We want to build a healthcare system and an education system that are second to none,” Dr. Ali said.

The President had spent several days in New York where he attended the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He also engaged with several United States top officials on the sidelines, including former President, Bill Clinton.