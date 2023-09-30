Region Three becomes new hub for entertainment, commerce

– as billion dollar mall opens at Leonora\



PAVING the way for further economic advancement in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara), the West Central Mall was on Friday commissioned at Leonora.

After two years of development, the multi-billion dollar facility was opened to patrons by developer Heimraj Albert and Guyana’s Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

At the opening ceremony, Dr. Jagdeo stressed the importance of the government’s support for private sector investments to advance community development, employment, and overall growth.

“Investors have to make critical decisions and often they take a lot of risk and we believe that one of the things government should do to get investors to make these sorts of investments is try to minimize the risk that they face and you can only do that through a clear vision and policies that are friendly to investments,” the VP said.

The government, he stressed, has always been enthusiastic about creating economic policies that promote investments.

“Our economic philosophy will pick up from where we started in 1992 which was to transform the country with a clear vision; first of all to have a stable macro-economic environment. Secondly, to put in enabling infrastructure and thirdly, to reduce the burden on taxation and also to get rid of the massive debt that had cause almost two decades of lost growth,” the Vice President said.

The West Central mall has been under construction for roughly two and a half years, spans approximately 9,800 square feet, and stands three stories tall.

The mall’s developer, Heimraj Albert, noted the entity is one that was established in family and community values.

“The idea of a shopping mall was birthed with the blessing of God, family, friends and stakeholders,” the local businessman said.

He further noted that the entity will satisfy a gap in the region for a social spot and entertainment.

“West Central project started approximately two and half years ago. After we bought the land during this time we thought of many ideas in which we can develop our region.”

Despite facing many challenges during the mall’s construction, Albert remained determined to contribute to his home region.

“Region Three is close to my heart …The thought of leaving my country or my region never crossed my mind. As such, my passion for business and the development of Region Three has always been my aim.”

Over 50 stores, 90 fast food restaurants, the largest indoor kids’ playground in the country, three ATMs, world-class cinemas, and fine dining are all part of the mall’s diverse shopping experience.

A boardwalk is included to offer a space for customers to unwind.

It’s also been labeled as a tourist attraction of global significance.

Tourism Industry and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond, who also spoke at the opening ceremony, said the facility has raised the bar for tourism in the region.

Further praising the architecture and the services provided, Walrond noted that the mall has the potential to attract tourists, further expanding the regional sector.

“There is world class cinema, world class entertainment, fine dining so when our visitors come to Guyana it’s not just Georgetown that they are coming to, we are able to present the entire Guyana.”

She added: “There is an experience for everyone and every single part of the country that you go and that is significant.”

Several regional leaders, as well prominent members from the private sector, have lauded the opening of the facility.