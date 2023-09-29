US, Caribbean visitors lead the influx to Guyana

149,020 visitors within first six months, 16.2 per cent increase compared to same period last year

DESPITE the setbacks caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Guyana’s tourism sector has gone beyond expectations and put Destination Guyana on the map.

Destination Guyana, in the first six months of 2023, welcomed 149,020 visitors, an increase of 16.2 per cent when compared with the same period last year. This performance was recorded in the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report for 2023.

“The highest number of arrivals were recorded in the months of March and April. These peaks in arrivals were attributed to an increase in travel from the business segment as well as returning Guyanese for the Easter holidays,” the Ministry of Finance said.

It was said that of the visitors recorded over this period, those from the United States and the Caribbean accounted for the largest shares, 47 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively.

The report then went on to say: “Increased visitor arrivals were largely facilitated by improved access to Guyana. In February, Fly Allways commenced flights from Guyana to Barbados, Cuba, Jamaica, and Suriname. This was followed by British Airways, which began its twice weekly operations in March, which served to provide a direct connection from the United Kingdom and Europe.”

Earlier this year, the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamrul Baksh, revealed that, for March 2023, Guyana saw the highest overall visitor arrival in a decade. The figure stood at 27,352.

During an interview with the Chronicle, Baksh said that was as a result of the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the Ministry of Tourism, led by subject minister, Oneidge Walrond, and the GTA.

“Even though the British Airways came to Guyana at the end of March, it is not because of the increase in traffic from the United Kingdom (UK), but it is more so because of an upsurge of business and leisure travellers choosing destination Guyana. We checked in with the tour operators, and they are also booked out,” the GTA Director told this newspaper.

He said that, based on the numbers, more people are choosing Guyana as their holiday spot, and they are not only staying in the capital city (Georgetown) but they are venturing off to the outskirts of the Essequibo, the Rupununi and other hinterland regions.

He commended the natural beautification project by First Lady Mrs Arya Ali, which has seen the transformation of Georgetown, the Kitty seawall, Lamaha Avenue; the introduction of the various green spaces, family parks and the “I love Guyana signs” throughout the regions.

“Both the local and international tourists are gravitating towards these venues because of the physical enhancement that has been done by the First Lady, the government and to some extent the private sector as well and that wasn’t the case before.”

He added, “We are also seeing this outside of Georgetown, and what I want us to understand is that the government is not only prioritising the capital city, but beyond. Guyana is not only Georgetown but all the 10 administrative regions are benefitting and this will in turn continue to boost the tourism sector.”