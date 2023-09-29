Gas-to-energy project to revolutionize nation

– Minister Bharrat underscores at opening of Shell Gas Station in Enmore

In a momentous event marking a significant step toward a transformative future for Guyana, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, delivered a compelling address Tuesday during the inauguration ceremony of the new Sol Guyana Inc, Shell-branded Gas Station in Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

The Minister’s speech not only emphasized Guyana’s impending development but also shed light on gas-to-energy project set to revolutionize the nation.

Minister Bharrat highlighted the gas-to-energy project as a game-changer for Guyanese citizens.

He affirmed that this initiative would usher in an era of stable electricity supply, sparking new opportunities in various industries, thereby fueling the country’s overall progress.

The Minister passionately stressed the importance of value addition, underlining that Guyana cannot continue exporting crude oil only to import refined petroleum products.

Furthermore, the Minister revealed ambitious plans for the construction of a refinery in the future, a move aimed at enabling Guyana to manufacture and process its own raw materials, thus reducing dependency on imports.

Acknowledging past challenges in Guyana, particularly the high cost and unreliability of electricity, Minister Bharrat declared this gas-to-energy project as the “single most transformational project” for the nation.

He explained that the project would provide affordable power, attracting industry and manufacturing investments to Guyana, ultimately benefiting the average Guyanese citizen.

The Minister also emphasized the economic impact, stating that this initiative would put more money into the pockets of ordinary people, aspiring to create a New Guyana marked by comfort and safety.

Minister Bharrat painted an optimistic picture of Guyana’s future, predicting profound changes over the next decade. He said, “Ten years from now, Guyana will be totally different from what it is now, in a positive way. Ten years from now, we want to see Guyanese enjoying a better life.”

Highlighting Guyana’s unique environmental commitment, the Minister noted the country’s carbon credit deal, a groundbreaking agreement that will bring in US $150 million.

He disclosed that 15 percent of these funds would be directed towards bridging the development gap between the Hinterland and the Coastline, ensuring that all Guyanese, regardless of their location, reap the benefits of the nation’s progress.

Minister Bharrat proudly touted Guyana’s environmental credentials, with the country boasting the second-highest forest coverage in the world, following closely behind Suriname. He addressed the apparent contradiction between oil production and environmental conservation, asserting that Guyana is uniquely positioned as a carbon sink country and even a carbon-negative nation, thanks to its conservation efforts.

The newly inaugurated Shell Gas Station in Enmore represents the 11th addition to the Shell Service station network in Guyana. This milestone follows the opening of the Mandela Avenue Shell Station in February earlier this year.

As Guyana embarks on this journey toward sustainable development, the inauguration of the Enmore Shell Gas Station serves as a beacon of hope and progress, promising a brighter future for all Guyanese citizens.