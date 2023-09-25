Motorcyclist dies in Garnett Street accident

THE police are investigating a fatal accident at Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown, which resulted in the death of 30-year-old motorcyclist Albert Alwin Headley on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the accident occurred around 06:20hrs, between the motorcycle driven by the Henry Street, Werk-en-Rust resident and motor van #GAE 6248.

“Enquiries disclosed that the motorcycle #CM 462 was proceeding west along Garnett Street at a fast rate, and while in the vicinity of Red Bar, the motorcyclist lost control.

“The left front portion of the motorcycle collided with the right-side rear portion of the van, which was parked facing west on the southern side of Garnett Street,” the release said.

As a result of the collision, Headley was flung some distance into the air and then onto the road surface, where he received injuries to his head and to his body.

The Ambulance Service was summoned to the accident scene and Ambulance # PYY 2704 later arrived with Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) from the Central Fire Station.

Albert was pronounced dead by Dr. Kellman from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

His body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem.

Investigations are currently ongoing.