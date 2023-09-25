News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Aid provided for Soesdyke-Linden Highway communities facing water shortage
Some of the water tanks that were distributed along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Region Four
Some of the water tanks that were distributed along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Region Four

FOLLOWING the direction of Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, a relief operation was conducted by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to alleviate water shortages in communities situated along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, Region Four.

The shortages that are being experienced in these communities are a result of the prolonged dry weather, owing to the El Niño weather pattern.

According to a release from the CDC, communities that have been impacted by the dry weather and benefitted from the government’s interventions include Yarrowkabra, Kuru Kuru, Swan, and Circuitville.

The statement noted that three water-distribution stations have been established in Circuitville and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is responsible for replenishing potable water to the affected areas.

The CDC also supplied water tanks to the Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) to assist with the water-distribution effort, while the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is responsible for ensuring that potable water is distributed in Kuru Kuru.

“This humanitarian effort will continue to ensure that all vulnerable communities are aided directly or indirectly by bolstering the capacity of the NDC,” the CDC’s statement assured.

Residents who are impacted by the dry season are urged to use water conservatively, ensure that all potable water is stored properly and prevent all waterways from becoming contaminated or blocked. The CDC has assured that it will monitor the issue closely while continuing to observe nationwide changes relevant to El Niño.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.