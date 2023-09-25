Over 7,500 tablets to be procured for students to access materials, enhance digital ability

THE government is looking to procure more than 7,500 digital tablets in the second half of 2023 for students to access course materials and develop their digital skills.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s Mid-Year Report, the devices will be able to function offline in areas with poor connectivity.

The initiative comes at a time when the administration is making significant strides in improving the nation’s education sector, recognising the importance of delivering quality education.

Back in July, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that some 4,737 computing devices were procured and distributed to teachers and students.

Additionally, a total of 10 smart classrooms were set up at the secondary level in the first half of the year, while another 10 will be implemented at primary schools in Regions One, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine, and 10, to make lessons more engaging for students.

These measures will add to the rolling out of the Education Management Information System (EMIS) in all schools with internet access and electronic devices starting in September 2023. This will assist in improving data-management capabilities and track performance.

The management of the education sector will be significantly modernised as a result, and for the first time, planning, monitoring, and evaluating the delivery of education will be supported by access to real-time data and information on student registration, attendance and transfers, among other things.

The EMIS is an integrated information system that collects, integrates, processes, and disseminates data and information.

By enabling officers to access real-time data about each school in the system, the system will completely transform how the education system operates.

The EMIS will make it possible for educators and policymakers at the Ministry of Education to effectively manage data from the education sector and take decisive action to solve pressing concerns. (DPI)