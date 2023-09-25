Two nabbed near Bamia checkpoint with 12.5 pounds of ‘ganja’

TWO men are currently in police custody after being nabbed with 12.5 pounds of cannabis in a motor car, at Bamia, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while en route to Georgetown.

According to a police release, about 04:00hrs. on Sunday, motor car PZZ 5562 approached the Bamia checkpoint, and upon seeing police ranks, the driver suddenly turned the car around and sped off.

The ranks gave chase and intercepted the vehicle, which had two occupants: Leon Singh, a 30-year-old construction worker of Sophia, and Jermain Sinclair, a 31-year-old taxi driver of New Amsterdam, Berbice.

“A search of the car was conducted in their presence and 12 bulky plastic bags were found on the passenger seat behind the driver. The parcels contained leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis,” the release said.

The two suspects were told of the offence committed and cautioned, but did not respond.

“They were arrested and escorted to [the] Mackenzie Police Station, where the suspected narcotic was weighed in their presence and amounted to 12.5 pounds. The suspects were placed into police custody pending charges,” the release added.