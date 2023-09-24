News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Rose Hall seeing rapid growth
Mayor of Rose Hall Dave Budhu, and UNDP Resident Representative Yeşim Oruç
Mayor of Rose Hall Dave Budhu, and UNDP Resident Representative Yeşim Oruç

–says Mayor Budhu as town celebrates 53rd Anniversary

THE township of Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice celebrated its 53rd Anniversary on September 21 with an exhibition showcasing their products and services, and also with a ceremony highlighting its achievements under the Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

The ceremony saw a large gathering of learners from nursery, primary and secondary schools along the Corentyne corridor, the business community and other invitees, including officials from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Ministry of Local Government, and the Mayor of New Amsterdam.

Seated at the head table are, from left, Mayor of New Amsterdam Wainwright McIntosh; UNDP Resident Representative Yeşim Oruç; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development Miguel Shaun Choo-Kang; Mayor Budhu; and Divisional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus

Mayor Dave Budhu told the gathering that the town is growing at a pace that was never seen before. He highlighted that Rose Hall saw rapid development within recent times, and noted that a Government of Guyana $750M housing scheme to accommodate 200 families will soon be realised in Rose Hall/Williamsburg Town.

Budhu reported that the town has experienced growth in all sectors, such as health, business, security, housing, and infrastructure.

The anniversary cake

With the theme, “Fostering social cohesion as we celebrate 53 in unity for a better community”, the mayor stated that Rose Hall is no longer a place where “It is a walk in the mud streets and roads anymore,” since they have upgraded and constructed new roads and internal streets in the town for a smooth commute.

To observe the occasion, employees of the Solid Waste Management Department of the Rose Hall M&CC were awarded for their service, as well as residents for their outstanding contributions to the town, in addition to former workers of the M&CC.

Sections of the gathering

In the feature address, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Miguel Shaun Choo-Kang pointed out that the town cannot do it alone, and requires partnerships with all stakeholders, including councillors, residents and the business community to promote constant growth and development.

“The vision of the town cannot be achieved in isolation, but requires the collaboration of elected councillors, residents and all invested stakeholders. Never neglect to serve the needs of your community as elected councillors. Never neglect to serve the needs of the people; manage your infrastructure efficiently, promote local developments, and safeguard residents and visitors to your town. In an advanced technological world, be innovative and fully utilise technology to your ICT access to promote and enhance the landscape of Rose Hall Town,” Choo-Kang said.

The GPF Band in action at the observance of Rose Hall Town’s 53rd Anniversary celebration

In Closing, UNDP Resident Representative Yeşim Oruç spoke to the importance of partnerships for the continued development of the township.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.