Rose Hall seeing rapid growth

–says Mayor Budhu as town celebrates 53rd Anniversary

THE township of Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice celebrated its 53rd Anniversary on September 21 with an exhibition showcasing their products and services, and also with a ceremony highlighting its achievements under the Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

The ceremony saw a large gathering of learners from nursery, primary and secondary schools along the Corentyne corridor, the business community and other invitees, including officials from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Ministry of Local Government, and the Mayor of New Amsterdam.

Mayor Dave Budhu told the gathering that the town is growing at a pace that was never seen before. He highlighted that Rose Hall saw rapid development within recent times, and noted that a Government of Guyana $750M housing scheme to accommodate 200 families will soon be realised in Rose Hall/Williamsburg Town.

Budhu reported that the town has experienced growth in all sectors, such as health, business, security, housing, and infrastructure.

With the theme, “Fostering social cohesion as we celebrate 53 in unity for a better community”, the mayor stated that Rose Hall is no longer a place where “It is a walk in the mud streets and roads anymore,” since they have upgraded and constructed new roads and internal streets in the town for a smooth commute.

To observe the occasion, employees of the Solid Waste Management Department of the Rose Hall M&CC were awarded for their service, as well as residents for their outstanding contributions to the town, in addition to former workers of the M&CC.

In the feature address, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Miguel Shaun Choo-Kang pointed out that the town cannot do it alone, and requires partnerships with all stakeholders, including councillors, residents and the business community to promote constant growth and development.

“The vision of the town cannot be achieved in isolation, but requires the collaboration of elected councillors, residents and all invested stakeholders. Never neglect to serve the needs of your community as elected councillors. Never neglect to serve the needs of the people; manage your infrastructure efficiently, promote local developments, and safeguard residents and visitors to your town. In an advanced technological world, be innovative and fully utilise technology to your ICT access to promote and enhance the landscape of Rose Hall Town,” Choo-Kang said.

In Closing, UNDP Resident Representative Yeşim Oruç spoke to the importance of partnerships for the continued development of the township.