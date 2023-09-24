Mayor of Mabaruma envisions improved services, cleaner, more developed township

NEWLY elected Mayor of Mabaruma, Region One (Barima/Waini), Trevi Leung says his vision for the town is to improve the services the Council provides.

During an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Leung explained that one of the issues they will be tackling is garbage collection in order to have a cleaner town for the people and to maintain it at a certain standard.

As a first-time mayor, Leung knows the job comes with a lot of responsibilities and challenges but he is prepared to endure it since he would like to foster development in the community.

As a product of Mabaruma, the mayor has high hopes for the town and would like to see the township develop so the people can benefit from the most basic necessities.

The father of four said he was a Technical Officer attached to the Ministry of Labour, Board of Industrial Training (BIT) department and he always enjoyed working with young people.

He also served the current administration via the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO) group in Region One and he gained a lot of insight that prepared him for the position of Mayor.

“I realised that the town needs someone like me to incorporate fresh ideas and to realise visions for the people through community-level development,” he reasoned.

The 30-year-old is also willing to work with all stakeholders to improve the lives of the people and is hoping to implement ways to develop the region.

Leung added that he would like to see Mabaruma transform into one of the best towns in the country and he needs the cooperation of all.

The new Mayor related that the council’s primary goal is to be more active as it relates to revenue collection so the money garnered can be utilised for developmental projects in the township.

He explained that presently they only collect revenue from the market area alone and it is not sufficient since the $18M subvention annually has to filter down to 17 villages in seven constituencies, since a new constituency was added at the last Local Government Elections.

The Mabaruma Town Council has 14 councillors with 12 members of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and two from a Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

He reported that the Council manages 17 villages and a few which is far-fetched are without electricity and potable water supply, including Smith Creek, Aruka River Mouth and Kariabo.

He related that most of the villages have access to the internet and the population has increase significantly due to migrants from the neighbouring Venezuela.

Mayor Leung disclosed that the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs in collaboration with the Regional Democratic Council and the Mabaruma Town Council constructed adequate housing facilities for the migrants, who are living in Mabaruma by the dozens.

He added that the government also assisted in setting up farms for the migrants to earn. On another note, the Council held its first statutory meeting on August 17 and a special meeting took place on August 29 to discuss the subvention work plan for the year.

As part of this year’s plan, Leung said they will construct three trestles and buy six black tanks for water storage at Smith Creek.

He added that at Thomas Hill/quarry/Khan Hill solar street lights will be sourced and placed and at Silver Hill the catwalk will be repaired.

Leung disclosed that at Settlement Phase Two, the Council will construct a Community Centre building, install doors, windows and paint the building.

He related that at Aruka Mouth they will upgrade the water storage and supply system and as for Mabaruma Township/Compound will see the grading and shaping of the internal roads.

The mayor added that at Barabina the Council will repair the catwalk bridge and at Koberimo they will continue the construction of the main road.

Leung reported that at Kumaka they will repair the catwalk leading to the Amerindian Hostel and at Kumaka Strech the canals will be cleaned and desilted.

The Council will be building a tarmac for the green’s vendors at the Kumaka Market and those at the waterfront will be relocated to the market.

Mayor Leung stated that Hosororo will see the purchase of chainsaws and brush cutters and accessories. He noted that at Koriabo they will buy sewing machine with sewing materials and solar street lights.

At Wanaina, the sanitary block will be ungraded, repairs to Greenpark, the purchase of solar street lights and garbage bins and at Wauna a bus shed will be constructed for that community.