Jaden Haripershad, 10, defies odds in pursuit of education

– Cerebral Palsy, club foot, and esotropia no match for his determination

JADEN Haripershad, a 10-year-old from Jacklow village in the Pomeroon River, has remarkable academic achievements that astound his parents despite facing significant medical challenges since birth.

Jaden is struggling with cerebral palsy, club feet, and esotropia, which causes one eye to deviate inward towards the nose. Despite his medical condition, this young scholar’s unstoppable determination and the unwavering support of the Suddie Public Hospital rehabilitation centre has allowed him to live a life that surpasses expectations.

A sixth-grade student, Jaden is not only the top speller at his school but also consistently maintains straight-A grades.

His next milestone is the National Grade Six Examinations (NGSA), set for next year, and his parents are confident that he will excel in this endeavor.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Haripershad explained that due to esotropia, he experiences partial vision and requires regular eye examinations. Jaden is the firstborn of Shelly Stephen and Jeetendra Haripershad.

Several years ago, he joined the Suddie Rehabilitation Centre with plans for surgery to address his medical conditions. However, thanks to consistent physical therapy, surgery is no longer necessary, and his condition has significantly improved. Jaden’s newfound confidence is evident as he actively participates in his classes and engages with his peers.

Shelly Stephen, Jaden’s mother, expressed her joy at her son’s progress, saying, “I was very happy when I learned that my son no longer has to undergo surgery, and he has improved. It gives me joy to see my son playing with other children and living a normal life. I am really happy that we continued the therapy.”

Jaden now enjoys socialising with his classmates, relishing dishes like chow mein, pancakes, and packaged sweets.

He can be found playing in his school yard with his friends, a testament to his newfound physical abilities.

Donna Dean, a physical therapist at Suddie Public Hospital, emphasised the transformative role of their department in the lives of individuals like Jaden.

She noted that Jaden was initially referred to the department due to his club feet, but upon examination, it was discovered that he also struggled with poor head balance. Physical therapy sessions, marked by dedication and persistence, have made a significant difference in Jaden’s life.

Dean encouraged parents not to keep children with developmental delays at home, highlighting that the centre provides free occupational, physical, speech, and language therapy services.

These services are available at Suddie, Charity, and the Anna Regina Health Centre on Fridays. Jaden’s journey serves as a shining example of resilience and the power of accessible rehabilitation services in transforming lives.