12 per cent surge in passenger arrivals recorded at CJIA

THE Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has recorded a 12 per cent surge in passenger arrivals for the first 20 days of September compared to the same period last year.

This is according to Ramesh Ghir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CJIA, who said that the Guyana Cricket Carnival has once again captivated the hearts of many, as a record number of visitors were processed at the airport.

“The airport, serving as the main gateway to this vibrant nation, has witnessed an impressive surge in passenger numbers, with a remarkable 12 per cent increase in arrivals for the first 20 days of September compared to the same period last year,” he said.

For the month of September alone, it is estimated that approximately 36,000 passengers will arrive at the airport, surpassing the previous record breaking arrivals in 2022.

“This tremendous influx of visitors is a testament to the overwhelming success of the Cricket Carnival, a remarkable event conceptualised by His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali,” he said.

Ghir added: “Thanks to the visionary leadership of President Ali, the Cricket Carnival has become a beacon of excitement, drawing visitors from far and wide to experience the exhilarating atmosphere and festivities that Guyana has to offer. The allure of this grand celebration has undoubtedly left a profound impact on those who have had the privilege of being a part of it.”

He said that as they continue to witness the remarkable growth of the Cricket Carnival, it is clear that Guyana has firmly established itself as a premier destination for cricket enthusiasts and festival-goers alike.

“The success of this event not only showcases the rich cultural heritage of Guyana but also highlights the warmth and hospitality of its people,” he related.

Ghir noted that the fun continued on Saturday evening with the super concert featuring internationally renowned artistes Sean Paul, Machel Montano and Shenseea and will continue with the much anticipated finals between Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Trinbago Knight Riders which will be played today in the evening at the National Stadium, Providence.

At the beginning of September, Ghir said that for the year 2023 so far, CJIA had seen an increase of 15 per cent in passengers travelling into Guyana when compared to last year’s statistics.

“So, to date, we have about 60,000 more passengers and based on the bookings and the projection, we are going to finish the year with close to maybe 70,000 or 80,000 more passengers than last year which is 15 per cent higher,” he explained.