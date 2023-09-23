U-11 schools’ football kicks off today at MoE Ground

thanks to the ‘unwavering support’ of Sterling Products Ltd.

FOR the second year in a row, Sterling Products Limited has chosen to collaborate with the Petra Organisation to host the COURTS Optical Pee Wee Under-11 schools’ football tournament, which kicks off today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground on Carifesta Avenue.

The sponsorship agreement was formalised on Thursday, during a meeting between Youlandra McCammon, Public Relations Officer for Sterling Products, and Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organisation, at Sterling Products’ headquarters at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

McCammon expressed Sterling Products Limited’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the Education system. She spoke enthusiastically about their participation in the tenth edition of the Courts Pee Wee Schools competition, emphasising the importance of such initiatives in promoting physical activity, and imparting enduring values and skills to children.

Ramsay Ali, Sterling’s Chief Executive Officer, who was also present at the event, highlighted the positive nature of the partnership, and announced that the company would be offering promotional giveaways of their products as part of their involvement.

During his brief remarks, Mendonca expressed the Petra Organisation’s satisfaction at once again teaming up with SPL, emphasising the pivotal role their contribution plays in nurturing the development of grassroots football here in Guyana.

As preparations for the tournament near completion, the schedule for the tenth edition reveals that all participating teams will compete on Opening Day, which will feature a total of sixteen matches. The official opening ceremony is set to begin at 10:00 hrs, followed by simultaneous matches.