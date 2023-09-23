Guyana among venues to host T20 World Cup 2024

ALL the venues for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and USA have been announced.

The ICC, on Friday, September 22 confirmed Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Guyana, St. Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and St. Vincent & The Grenadines as the seven Caribbean venues that will host matches during the T20 World Cup 2024, from June 4 to 20.

Along with the Caribbean Islands, the USA is also set to co-host the event for the first time, with Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida, and Nassau County in New York announced as venues earlier this week.

Speaking about the announcement, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said:

“We’re delighted to announce the seven Caribbean venues that will host the biggest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy. They’re all popular venues, with players and fans alike, that will provide a wonderful backdrop to the event.

“This will be the third ICC senior men’s event hosted by the West Indies, and the matches will again give cricket fans the unique experience of enjoying cricket in the Caribbean. I’d like to thank Cricket West Indies and the seven host governments for their continued commitment and support of our sport.”

A delighted CEO of Cricket West Indies Johnny Graves said:

“This is an exciting moment, as we announce the Caribbean venues approved to host the largest ICC T20 World Cup in history, with 20 teams playing in 55 matches in June next year.

“We are grateful to the host Governments of the West Indies for their overwhelming responses and enthusiasm for hosting what will be the most significant sporting event held in the West Indies for a generation. The seven host countries have all committed to upgrading their international cricket venues and practice facilities, continuing to support and preserve the proud legacy of West Indies cricket.

“We are confident that together we will deliver a world-class event tournaments showcasing the best this region has to offer, with our unique culture and carnival atmosphere that will ensure there is a real celebration of the sport next June.”

The co-hosts for the global tournament were selected back in November 2021, when the ICC Board awarded them the hosting rights. The venues were chosen following an extensive evaluation of several options.

A total of 20 teams will contest for the big prize in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. 15 teams have already been confirmed, with the Americas, Asia, and Africa Qualifiers set to determine the remaining five spots in the coming months.

United States and West Indies qualify by virtue of being hosts. Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka will be part of the tournament after finishing in the top 8 in the 2022 edition.

Bangladesh and Afghanistan qualified, thanks to their position in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Ranking at the end of the previous T20 World Cup. So far, Ireland, Scotland and PNG have booked their berths via the Qualifiers. (ICC Media)