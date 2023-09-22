New $172.6M wing commissioned at East Ruimveldt Secondary School

facility contains 10 classrooms, furnished IT lab, staff room, deputy headteacher’s office

MINISTER of Education Priya Manickchand on Thursday commissioned the Samuel B Moffat Wing at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School.

The $172.6 million block is a single-flat rectangular building which can accommodate over 150 students. The Samuel B Moffat Wing houses 10 classrooms, the Deputy Headteacher’s office, a furnished Information Technology laboratory and a staff room.

The new wing was constructed by Delp Construction & General Supplies.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister Manickchand said that the new block was constructed to cater to the growing population of the school. She related that the Ministry of Education is addressing the issue of overcrowding in several schools.

“We have begun to address this not only at the East Ruimveldt Secondary School, but shortly we will be commissioning a new block at the St.Winefride’s Secondary School. We are rebuilding the Christ Church Secondary School, the North Ruimveldt Secondary, the St George’s High School and the St Mary’s High School, so by next September we are not going to have a space problem,” the minister said.

The Education Minister highlighted that investments are continuously being made in the sector to ensure that students receive a quality education. She said that among the investments being made for the first time, all secondary school students are receiving the textbooks they need.

Providing the background on the new wing, Headteacher of the East Ruimveldt Secondary School Ms Katheryn Fraser said that the school’s intake increased after the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in students being housed in tents in the school’s compound. She expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education, noting that the new block has solved the accommodation issue.

She said that the new wing was named after Mr Samuel B Moffat, a former principal of the institution. Ms Fraser said Mr Moffat was a disciplinarian who dedicated his service to ensuring that students were provided with the opportunities to compete not only academically, but athletically as well.