President Ali recognised for advocacy on the international stage

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali was honoured by the African Leadership Organisation for his advocacy, globally, on behalf of the developing world.

Dr. Ali attended the ninth International Forum on African-Caribbean Leadership in New York, where he engaged several speakers.

Over the past two days, he attended several high-level forums at the ongoing 78th United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

During his address at the General Assembly, the Guyanese Head of State delivered a searing address where he highlighted several discrepancies within the global community.

Placing much emphasis on climate change, Dr. Ali, reminded world leaders of their responsibility to the developing world in the fight against climate change.

He maintained that while the issue of climate change has been acknowledged, countries like Guyana continue to bear the brunt of the phenomena despite not contributing to the crisis.

He contended that these states should not be the only ones to carry the burden. Previously, several commitments, including a pledge of US$100 billion per year, were made by developed countries to support climate change efforts. These commitments have not yet been fulfilled.

As the climate threats now grow increasingly, the Guyanese Head of State questioned: “How much longer must developing countries wait for these commitments to be fully delivered?

President Ali noted that leaders have to now direct their energies to a more balanced approach towards “net zero” in a realistic environment.

And international financial reform will be crucial in meeting these global targets.

Dr. Ali said: “As custodians of a rainforest the size of England and Scotland combined, we are of the view that the lack of financing for standing forests suggests they are worth more dead, than alive.

“That is why we support the expansion of financial mechanisms that appropriately value the environmental services provided by forests including through the carbon market.”

The existing financial architecture he said is incapable of addressing current global challenges.

Speaking at another event, President Ali further advocated for better emergency health response for the Caribbean Community and other developing states.

There he highlighted the many inequities that were exposed during the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

He reminded that the CARICOM region, among other developing states, experienced first-hand, how persons in vulnerable environments suffered due to the pandemic.

Along with the many economic shocks that came along with the pandemic, the region also suffered a tremendous human resources loss with a concerning percentage of its skilled workforce migrating.

President Ali stressed the need to build a strong health architecture that recognises the importance of expanding international co-operation and strengthening multilateralism.