Local economy being enhanced through research, innovation, scientific advancements

President Ali tells Guyanese diaspora in New York

DRIVEN by innovation, research and scientific advancement, Guyana is poised to become a resilient nation, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said at a diaspora event on Thursday in New York.

The Head of State told scores of Guyanese living overseas that the country’s advancement will see Guyana becoming a powerhouse, representing several other countries in the Caribbean and Latin American region.

“We are building a country that is ahead of time; one that is sustainable, resilient, viable, and competitive, but, importantly, one in which Guyana will present global leadership on energy, food and climate,” Dr. Ali told the gathering at the Hotel Liberty Inn and Suites.

He added: “We are building a country for the next seven years; it will be far ahead of time. Aware of the fact that we might be 30 years behind the rest of the world, but, by 2030, we have to be in front of the rest of the world.”

Dr. Ali said, however, that the outlook for many will have to change in order for the country to achieve its goals.

“This requires very hard work; this requires an understanding of the scale of the task ahead, and this requires us ridding ourselves of the selfishness, and being selfless in the approach to development,” he related.

Dr. Ali reiterated that Guyana’s advancement will be a shared success for the region.

“We are working on ensuring that our prosperity also brings prosperity to the rest of the Caribbean and the rest of the CARICOM region and South American region,” the Head of State said.

Investments, he said, are also being made to strengthen the connectivity of states.

“Just imagine, in another seven years you will be able to drive from French Guiana, all the way to Brazil up to Colombia with the kind of infrastructure that we are investing in,” Dr. Ali said.



Strategic and critical investments are also being made to strengthen the country’s health and education sectors to ensure citizens are given the best and equitable service across the country, further fortifying the country’s goals to become resilient in the global arena.

“We are building an economy that is different; one that will be built on innovation, research and development, scientific advancement… We want to build a healthcare system and an education system that is second to none,” Dr. Ali said.