Soldiers assist with heritage celebrations in Region Seven
Soldiers assist in constructing several edifices
TO support Amerindian Heritage celebrations, a group of Guyana Defence Force officers and ranks travelled to Batavia in the Lower Cuyuni River of Region Seven. This year’s Heritage Village for national celebrations is Batavia.
The group helped the locals with arrangements by constructing several edifices and preparing specific zones for the occasion. President and Commander-in-Chief, Dr Irfaan Ali, Ministers of Government, Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Heads of the Joint Services, and members of the Diplomatic Corps attended the Heritage Day observances in the village.
The President and visiting party were received by a GDF Guard of Honour, before the commencement of the cultural show and other festivities.

Staff Reporter

