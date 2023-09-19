Regions Five, Six teachers receive grants to purchase supplies to improve education delivery

TEACHERS of Regions Five and Six are being provided with autonomy to purchase the relevant janitorial, field, and office supplies for their classrooms, as they received the school cash grant.

This programme is part of the Ministry of Education’s unwavering commitment towards teachers, while propelling the delivery of quality education.

Under the School Grant, teachers will be given $4,000 per child on the coastland and $5,500 per child in the hinterland per term.

For schools with fewer than 56 students enrolled, a standard amount of $224,000 per term will be granted. This means teachers will no longer have to pay out-of-pocket expenses to enhance their classrooms.

The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, while meeting with the headteachers of schools across Region Five, stated that the grant gives schools full autonomy to purchase their resources and empowers headteachers to become better managers of their schools.

She further noted that the grant is aimed at empowering teachers to enhance the delivery of the curriculum in creative and innovative ways.

Regional Education Officer for Region Five, Kean Adams, highlighted that the grant would aid in the development of schools within the region and will boost education delivery.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman of Region Five, Vickchand Ramphal, encouraged teachers to utilize the resources given to maximize teaching to yield successful results.

Minister Manickchand also met with the headteachers of schools in Region Six.

During the meeting, Minister Manickchand noted that implementation of the School Grant ensures that each school receives the supplies they need in a timely manner. She explained that in the interest of transparency and accountability, a list will be provided to guide teachers.

She highlighted that the Ministry of Education has been continuously providing resources for students and teachers to enhance education delivery. As such, she urged the headteachers to ensure that the grant is utilized in innovative ways to yield significant results.

President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Mark Lyte, in an invited comment welcomed the implementation of the School Grant. He said that the union will provide support to ensure that teachers utilize the grant to enhance education delivery.

Headteachers praised the initiative, noting that it will assist teachers in ensuring that their classrooms are child-friendly and that lessons are delivered in innovative and creative ways.