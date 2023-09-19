Infant succumbs to multiple head injuries

– babysitter detained for questioning

RAHEEM Fung, the infant son of Rhonda Kortright and Kevin Fung, passed away on Monday at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), while on life-support due to multiple head injuries.

According to a report, the Police have detained a 28-year-old woman, Fung’s babysitter, as part of the ongoing investigation into an incident involving the one-year-old toddler of Circuitville, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Police said that the 28-year-old unemployed woman, Melissa, is the niece of Kevin Fung, from Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway and lives with her one-year-old daughter.

The incident is said to have occurred between July 1, 2023, and September 15, 2023, at Yarrowkabra.

During July 2023, Rhonda and Kevin agreed to leave Raheem in the care and custody of the 28-year-old, who would take care of him from Monday to Saturday because of their busy work schedule.

Sometime during the month of August 2023, Melissa contacted Rhonda and informed her that Raheem had fallen and hit his head. He was taken to the GPHC with a swollen forehead, and he was treated and sent away in a healthy condition, after which he remained in the care and custody of the 28-year-old.

On September 15, 2023, at about 19:30 hours, Melissa again contacted Rhonda, this time informing her that Raheem had caught a seizure and lost consciousness.

He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by his mother, where he was examined by a doctor on duty and transferred to GPHC, where he was admitted as a patient in the ICU, on a life-support machine, suffering from multiple head injuries and died. Investigations are in progress.