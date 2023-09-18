President Ali, US Congressional Black Caucus hold talks on key issues

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali, during his official visit to Washington D.C. last week, engaged in a highly productive meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).

The meeting, held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, saw the participation of several prominent figures, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries; Chairman Steven Horsford; and other distinguished members of the CBC.

Discussions during the meeting covered a wide range of global issues, reflecting the commitment of both Guyana and the United States to fostering a meaningful and impactful bilateral relationship.

Key topics included energy and food security, strategies for enhancing regional economic prosperity, and the imperative of sustainability and environmental stewardship in today’s world.

The meeting served as a platform for constructive dialogue, allowing the two parties to reaffirm the strength of the enduring bilateral relationship between Guyana and the United States.

Both leaders expressed their mutual dedication to continued cooperation, emphasising the importance of future dialogue between the two governments and the Congressional Black Caucus to advance shared interests and objectives.

Minority Leader of the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, in a statement issued on his official Facebook page said: “…we discussed several critical issues, including regional and energy security, the climate crisis, and the importance of an inclusive society in Guyana that involves full economic participation and civic engagement by Guyanese-Africans and Guyanese-Indians.

“We also discussed electoral reform, strengthening democratic institutions, and the need to bolster access to banking and financial services in the Caribbean region.”

Jeffries added: “We will continue to encourage the government and the opposition to work together to ensure that all Guyanese citizens, regardless of race or ethnicity, benefit from the economic growth underway in the South American nation.”

Other notable members of the Congressional Black Caucus who attended the meeting included Rep. Gregory Meeks; Rep. Yvette Clarke; and Rep. Maxine Waters, all of whom actively engaged in the discussions.

President Ali was accompanied by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd; Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud; and other officials.