IMF report confirms gov’t policies moving Guyana forward

MINISTER within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, has said that the recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a clear indication that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s policies are moving Guyana in the right direction.

The minister made those remarks during the broadcast of her weekly show, “Making the case.”

Rodrigues said that the IMF’s report summarised Guyana’s position globally and showed that the country is projected to continue its economic growth.

In her review of the report, she added that Guyana’s economy continues to grow rapidly as a result of the government’s modernisation plans.

And although a lot of the economic growth is fuelled by oil production, it is important to acknowledge the growth in the non-oil sector, which is supported by implementation of the government’s fast-paced public investment programme.

“Now this, in my opinion, if you read this, there is really nothing else you need to know or no other opinion you need to have on the government’s policies and the direction that our country is heading in, because the IMF… has summarised our position globally,” Rodrigues said.

She said that when persons hear the opposition criticise the public investment programme, claiming that the government is investing in the wrong things, the IMF technically rebuffs those claims and affirms that the fiscal and monetary policy mix that the government has is appropriate at this time.

Rodrigues said: “So, this report again published by the IMF, is a clear vindication and an affirmation that our policies and our macroeconomic plan for our country is the right one and that Guyana is moving in the right direction.”

Additionally, the minister also spoke about the recent report from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) which also justifies the stewardship of the PPP/C government over the last three years.

In that report, Rodrigues mentioned too said that Guyana’s high rate of economic growth continues, steadily driven by the growing oil-production sector, and also notes that unemployment rates in the country have declined, while inflation rates have moderated.

According to the minister, this too is validation that what the PPP/C is doing in the sense of its fiscal policies, economic policies and social programmes, places Guyana in the right position to pursue further developmental goals.