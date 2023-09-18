Jackson beats Richardson in 100m, James takes 400m

EUGENE, Oregon, (CMC) – Jamaican Shericka Jackson beat World champion Sha’Carri Richardson to win the 100 metres at the Prefontaine Classic while Grenadian Kirani James captured the men’s 400 metres in the season-ending Diamond League meet here Saturday.

In a right race at Hayward Field, the 29-year-old Jackson made up for a slow start by storming through in lane six to take victory in a time of 10.70 seconds.

She was followed home by Marie Jose Ta Lou of Côte d’Ivoire who clocked a season-best 10.75 to be second while reigning Olympic champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, finished third in a season-best 10.79.

Richardson, who sprung a major surprise to win the World title in Budapest last month, could only end fourth in 10.80.

For Jackson, the victory was her first over Richardson in four 100m outings this campaign.

“I just started sprinting in 2021 and to be among these great female sprinters is a good feeling. It always helps to push you,” said Jackson, who will now take aim at the 200m title on the second day of the meet on Saturday.

Thompson-Herah, whose form earlier this year saw her fail to qualify for the individual sprints in Budapest, said she was impressed with her time.

“I think I executed a good job to close off. To close off with a decent time, I’m grateful. This was a tough one,” she said.

James, meanwhile, who finished out of the medals in Budapest, clocked a season-best 44.30 to cross the line first and follow up on his Xiamen Diamond League success earlier this month.

American Quincy Hall, a bronze medallist in Budapest, finished second in 44.44 while fellow countryman Vernon Norwood, a 400m relay gold medallist in the Hungarian capital, ended third in 44.61.

“[I] just try to run my own race. I had a little bit of a knee issue coming in so I just kinda [tested] it out [to] see how far it would take me,” said the 31-year-old former World and Olympic champion.

“[I] didn’t feel anything much [in] the first 200 so [in the] last 200 I just kind of put everything on the line.

“I think it’s just consistency, you know, getting a good, consistent race in. With that, and just balancing my emotions.”

World bronze medallist Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands, meanwhile, finished third in the men’s 400m hurdles behind winner American Rai Benjamin who clocked a world-leading 45.39 seconds.

In the women’s triple jump, World champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela produced a world-leading leap of 15.35 metres to win the event, leaving the Jamaican pair of Shanieka Ricketts (15.03) and Kimberly William Jamaican Shericka Jackson.s (14.61) to occupy the remaining podium spots.