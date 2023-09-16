OAS lauds Guyana’s development

THE Organisation of American States (OAS) General Secretary Luis Almagro on Friday lauded Guyana for its fast-paced development.

The Permanent Council of the OAS held its protocolary meeting at the OAS Headquarters, in Washington, D.C., to welcome the President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, who, over the last few days, has been engaging key US officials.

In a brief address, Almagro welcomed the Guyanese Head of State, and acknowledged the ongoing advancement of the South American country.

The top OAS official, who had visited Guyana some three months ago, also lauded the president for his work in the areas of climate change, food security, and energy security.

“The many conversations that I had with senior members of your government, and with the representative society convinced me that Guyana is creating a pathway for inclusive economic and social development,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Ali affirmed Guyana’s commitment to reinforcing the bonds and shared values with other OAS countries.

Reflecting on the general secretary’s visit, Dr. Ali said: “We had the opportunity for a very beneficial dialogue on the many challenges confronting our collective family of the Americas, as well as the many encouraging opportunities that we could enjoy to strengthen cooperation.”

In a world where shifting geopolitical dynamics challenge established norms, President Ali noted further that Guyana will continue its “unwavering commitment” to the principles enshrined in both the OAS and United Nations Charter.

“In unity with this esteemed body, and in the spirit of the OAS Charter, Guyana remains resolute in looking forward to a future where our shared values light the way,” he said.