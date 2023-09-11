News Archives
Set fires at Mahaica, Mon Repos leave four homeless
The Mosquito Hall fire
The Mosquito Hall fire

-abandoned Linden house severely damaged maliciously

THE Guyana Fire Service (GFS), on Sunday, disclosed that its officers, between Saturday night and the wee hours of Sunday morning, fought three fires that were said to be maliciously set.

This disclosure was made in a press statement which indicated that, around 23:45 hours on Saturday, firefighters from the Mahaica Fire Station responded to a building on fire at Mosquito Hall, Unity, East Coast Demerara.

The building ablaze at Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden (GFS photos)

When they arrived on the scene, officers discovered a two-storey wooden building, owned and occupied by one Kubram Ramlall, was engulfed in flames. That fire, according to the GFS, was maliciously set. It destroyed the building leaving Ramlall homeless.

Added to this, a one-storey wooden building at the same Mosquito Hall address was also destroyed as a result of the heat from the building of origin. That left Shirley Pitambar and Desmond Randall homeless.

Meanwhile, the GFS has determined that two other fires were also maliciously set.

The aftermath of the Mon Repos fire

The first occurred around 23:39 hours on Saturday at Blueberry Hill, Wismar, Linden where an abandoned two-storey building was set on fire and resulted in the first floor of the building being severely damaged.

The second occurred around 04:19 hours on Sunday at Mon Repos Squatting area, East Coast Demerara. That fire destroyed a one-storey wooden building and left the owner, Kevin Mohamed, homeless.

 

