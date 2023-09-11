PPP/C honours Region Five’s outstanding CSEC, NGSA performers

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) held its 10th annual Caribbean Secondary Examination Council (CSEC) examinations and National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) award ceremony on Saturday to recognise the academic achievements of the youths in the Mahaica-Berbice region.

The 35 youths who excelled, received trophies, laptop computers, school supplies, and gifts during the event which was held in Dundee, Mahaicony, and saw members of the party’s Executive Committee, regional officials, relatives and residents from villages across the region in attendance, a press release from the party said.

While delivering remarks, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, who is also the party’s Executive Secretary, said the yearly award ceremony was a treasured occasion and initiative as it provides the party with an opportunity to reflect on the academic achievements of the students in the community and region and to address the whole community.

“You are here today because you have exhibited such great qualities that will not only help you in achieving your goals but also bring the glory of success to your families and our beautiful nation. This yearly award ceremony is a treasured occasion and initiative as it provides the party with an opportunity to reflect on the academic achievements of the students in the community and region and address the whole community. Through this ceremony, we can publicly celebrate the success achieved through the sheer hard work and perseverance of our students, teachers, parents, and guardians,” the minister was quoted as saying.

He further stated that the government considers the nation’s children as the country’s future and that exposure and opportunities to attain proper and sound education are essential since they play a crucial role in students having a bright future.

“It is students like you who are responsible for the continuous growth and development of our country. It is against that background, that our government is so committed to enhancing our educational sector even more than in previous years. As pointed out by our President, education is a core element of Guyana’s social transformation. Investments in education, he said, are aimed at unlocking the potential of our students to help them realise their aspirations while enhancing the repository of skills available for national development,” Mustapha added.

According to the release, Malique Washington from Rosignol Secondary received prizes for the most outstanding CSEC Student. He secured 12 Grade Ones, six Grade Twos, and two Grade Threes.

Diana Hariprashad from Cotton Tree Primary received prizes for the most outstanding NGSA pupil having secured 502 points, earning her a spot at the Queen’s College.

To date, the government has spent approximately $3 billion on textbooks. By the end of 2023, all primary and secondary school students will have access to a minimum of four textbooks per student. Additionally, a total of 87,634 students are also benefitting from the national school feeding programme, of which 42,735 are receiving juice and biscuits, 29,691 are getting hot meals, and 15,208 breakfast, the release added.