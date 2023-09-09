Over 6,000 businesses positioned to access opportunities in O&G sector

after registering with ‘Centre Hub’

THE Centre for Local Business Development launched an updated “Supplier Registration Portal” on the new “Centre Hub” to assist the country’s broader economic development due to Guyana’s fast-growing economy.

The Centre for Local Business Development is Guyana’s go-to source for information on the oil and gas industry, local business development, professional networking, and policy advocacy. The Centre Hub currently has over 6,000 businesses registered with it, with two-thirds of those being local Guyanese businesses.

During her presentation on Thursday, the Director of the Centre for Local Business Development, Dr. Natasha Gaskin-Peters, said, “Today, we stand proud to be unveiling the Centre Hub, Guyana’s largest online business directory, which will continue to support the development of local content and local suppliers in the country. As a Centre, we continue to work towards inclusive economic growth and business support. The Centre Hub, with its updated features, will continue to help us along the journey.”

Over the past year and a half, the director said that the Centre engaged with several local businesses through group discussions and received their feedback on the portal. In addition to those discussions, she also said, “meetings were also held with ExonMobil, the prime contractors, government ministries, the diplomatic communities, and the business associations. Based on these engagements, the portal was updated with new features.”

She also stated that “the Centre Hub, or as some may say, the Hub, is no longer the Supplier Registration Portal since we want to focus more on the business aspect of this portal. So, the human innovative features of the Hub will continue to bring added benefits to companies, especially our local Guyanese companies and the entire private sector here in Guyana.”

Given the significant growth that is expected in Guyana, Dr. Peters said that the launch of the Hub is definitely a necessary tool for business owners.

According to Dr. Gaskin-Peters, “when the Centre launched the Supplier Registration Portal back in 2017, it was the first electronic business directory in Guyana. The aim of this portal was to ensure that suppliers had access to updated procurement opportunities in the oil and gas sector. Today, the Centre Supplier Registration Portal is the premier platform seeking contracts, partners, and purchasing goods not only in the oil and gas sector but in many other sectors, such as the mining and agriculture sectors.”

She further added that, since the Supplier Registration Portal was launched in 2017, it has been addressing the rising needs of Guyanese firms by providing training and mentorship for expansion. According to her, the company has boosted regional competitiveness and promoted inclusive economic growth.

Additionally, Dr. Gaskin-Peters said that the Centre’s integrated approach helps Guyanese businesses benefit from offshore oil and gas opportunities as well as business expansion while maximising skills transfer and technology development.

The Centre is funded under the Greater Guyana Initiative by the Stabroek Block partners: ExxonMobil Guyana, Hess Guyana Exploration Limited, and CNOOC Petroleum Limited Guyana.