Guyana’s blackout woes a result of APNU+AFC’s shortsightedness

discarding Amaila Hydro, lack of investments resulted in power supply and demand almost at same level, Dr. Jagdeo says

ATTEMPTS to obstruct the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Government’s goal of providing cheaper electricity will be futile, Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has affirmed.

During a live interview on Friday, he blazed the former A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) administration for its “shortsightedness” and drive to put the coalition’s interests ahead of Guyana’s citizens.

“Since 2017, we would have had cheaper, stable power… They [APNU+AFC] killed Amaila [the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP)],” the Vice-President said.

He further remarked that because of the growing demand for power, especially under the APNU+AFC, one would think that they would have put something in place that would stand as a substitute for the Amaila Falls Hydropower station (AFHP). However, the coalition did nothing within its five years in office, he said.

Turning his attention to the multibillion-dollar power plant that was brought in under APNU+AFC’s rule, Dr. Jagdeo said that not only was it illegally funded, but there remains many operating issues with the plant.

“Now, we’re buying seventeen 1×7 megawatt power plants to tie us over another maybe 27 megawatts of power, and that has to come in by December 4… emergency power,” adding: “So, hopefully it will carry us until the gas-to-energy project is completed.”

He added that his government is barely getting by in this regard, solely because of the opposition’s failure to invest in proper power supply.

Dr. Jagdeo went on to explain: “They told me a couple of days ago, after we refurbished a lot of the sets…Our installed capacity now is about 170-something megawatts of power and the peak demand because of this heat and the people turn on AC… It is 172 megawatts.”

The Vice-President emphasised that the country’s capacity and demand are almost on par, therefore, if one unit needs to be taken offline for repair, it will have an adverse effect due to the APNU’s shortsightedness.

Addressing the untruths that are being spewed about the revolutionary gas-to-energy project that will soon come on stream, Dr. Jagdeo said: “And now they’re [APNU+AFC] trying to sabotage even that project like how they sabotaged the Amaila Falls.”

The Vice-President debunked a range of “false narratives” that were being pedaled by nay-sayers concerning the AFHP, noting: “They [APNU+AFC] killed that. The lies they told about Amaila Falls.”

Specially addressing the untruth that the cost of electricity would have doubled, the Vice-President explained that it would be the opposite and the electricity costs would be slashed in half.

“In fact, at that time, the cost of electricity was 30 cents per kilowatt hour. We are going to buy power at 10 cents per kilowatt hour. Our cost of generation was over 20 cents. So, it would have cut the prices by half,” he said.

Combatting other skeptics who were spewing the rumour that the project would have “dried the river,” Dr. Jagdeo said that a reservoir would play a key role in avoiding this.

The Vice-President went on to say: “Every country in the world has a reservoir, so in the low season you have water in the reservoir, etc…, and in the peak you would have had more power but at the lowest period, you would have had more power than what we supply through the whole GPL….”

Dismantling another untruth that Guyana had US$2 billion debt, Dr. Jagdeo said that they did not own the Amaila Falls and they were just buying power.

“All we had was a contingent liability, where we guarantee the price that GPL will pay the price when they receive the bill. There was absolutely no debt to that,” he firmly asserted.

BRIGHTER DAYS

Late last year, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali presided over the signing of the US$759 million contract to begin work on the much-anticipated Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project expected to be completed in 2024.

This is expected to be one of the largest civil infrastructure projects undertaken in Guyana’s history; it will include a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Plant and the 300-megawatt (MW) power plant at Wales on the West Bank Demerara.

Speaking at this year’s CERAWeek energy conference, Dr. Jagdeo outlined Guyana’s ambitions to utilise the estimated 17 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of associated gas in the Stabroek Block.

“We’re having a different kind of conversation to move to monetize this gas,” Jagdeo said, adding: “They’re [Exxon] doing some studies and we are also getting some external help to do a gas strategy, but we believe that’s the next [energy] wave… because we believe that Guyana has a huge potential for becoming a gas producer.”

When complete, the GTE project will be a huge leap forward for Guyana, reducing the price of electricity by an estimated 50 per cent and increasing the reliability of the power grid. This represents a significant step forward for a nation that has suffered from energy insecurity throughout much of its history and a landmark moment for Guyana’s independence from expensive imported fuel.

The 2023 national budget allocated G$43.3 billion to advance construction of the plant and associated facilities.

The gas project should start lowering household electricity costs by as much as half when it comes online in 2024 or 2025, although many more improvements will also be required to fully modernise the infrastructure of the electric grid and improve reliability.