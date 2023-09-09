Cricket carnival kicks off with ‘Welcome Vibes’ at CJIA

CRICKET Carnival 2023 events, on Friday, kicked off with its first event of many, ‘Welcome Vibes’ at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), where passengers were greeted with music, snacks and drinks as they got off the elevator at the airport.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and teams from the Ministry and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) were on the scene welcoming tourists and Guyanese returning home.

Minister Walrond said that the event was part of the diversification of Guyana’s tourism product where the country will host sports events and other kinds of cultural events.

“This entire cricket carnival season will highlight fashion, Guyanese art, food and the music that is an integral part of the Guyanese culture,” she said.

Minister Walrond noted that they are working to ensure the various events are executed smoothly and safely.

“So plans are going really well. We are working to ensure that the events run smoothly and that they are safe. We know that this time of the year, last year we had record breaking arrivals and participation in these events…so we wish to repeat that record this year,” she noted.

Minister Walrond thanked the staff of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce for pulling the first event together. She also thanked the staff of the CJIA for their support.

The Guyana Chronicle spoke to a few passengers on the flight who said that they are excited for this year’s Cricket Carnival events.

Bibi Mohamed, travelling with her husband and daughter said that she expects the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) to win this year.

“I watched the cricket last year, I have hope in GAW this year. So far our boys are doing well, so I expect them to give us the winning trophy this year,” she said.

Mohamed related her excitement to go to the events scheduled for the period, and said that she expects them to be even better this year.

Jasmattee Dalloo, said that she was not aware of the Cricket Carnival events; however, for the time that she is here, she will go to events that she is able to go to.

“I am trying to see as much as I can get to see beautiful Guyana; whatever I can make myself available for I will go to,” she related.

Dalloo is travelling with her family to surprise her sister for her 60th birthday. She has not celebrated with for over 30 years.

She is happy to be back in Guyana, to explore and experience the ongoing development within the country.

Events being coordinated by the Tourism Ministry also include the One Guyana Concert, two chutney events, Pan on the Avenue, the Regional Food Festival and the Carnival Road Parade.