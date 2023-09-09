Private, public-sector investments pivotal to creating holistic healthcare system

President Ali says, as Eureka Medical franchise opens new, urgent-care facility

WHILE critical investments are being made to transform public infrastructure in order to improve Guyana’s healthcare delivery, private sector collaborations will position the country to achieve a holistic healthcare system.

This is the belief of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, who, on Friday, joined the management of the privately owned Eureka Medical Laboratories to commission its new urgent care facility in Georgetown.

The Head of State, during his remarks at the opening ceremony, said that Guyana has the potential to craft a healthcare system that will be resilient and second to none in the region.

He said: “To do this, it requires the integration of all our healthcare services. It requires the public sector and the private sector to work in a seamless way to facilitate each other’s development and to ensure at the end of the day, quality of care and quality of service matters the most.”

While lauding the investors, the President urged them to pursue further investments in other areas within Guyana’s health sector.

“I do not see the investment in healthcare by all the stakeholders in Guyana as competition, I see it as part of a holistic infrastructure that supports the vision of the country and that vision is to build a healthcare system that is second to none,” Dr. Ali said.

The government has embarked on a programme to examine the economy and competitiveness within the country’s healthcare sector.

According to the President, the programme will also examine the special services offered to the populace, such as testing, diagnostics, treatment and services that are outsourced.

“We have significant quality in human resources and quality in infrastructure in this country. When you look at the gains, we have made in healthcare delivery it is tremendous as to what we have achieved in a very, very short time,” he contended.

However, Dr. Ali reiterated that private sector investments will play a key role in the country’s achievement of its targets to improve healthcare locally.

“The government is on an extensive expansion of healthcare facilities across the country, and we do not see that in any way conflicting with investments in the private sector because there are niches that no public health can offer… and if we are to build a national healthcare infrastructure that will be export earning oriented, then we have to get all of these facilities firing on all their cylinders delivering at an optimum level,” Dr. Ali said.

Eureka Medical Laboratories was established in Guyana on March 5, 1995 by Mr. William Andrew Boyle, a microbiologist and Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, a medical doctor.

The franchise has since blossomed into one of Guyana’s premiere medical institutions securing a sizable laboratory market share with operations in Georgetown (main office), New Amsterdam, Rose Hall, Parika, Charity, Anna Regina, Linden and Bartica.

While offering some insights into the new facility, Mr Boyle said that patrons can expect exceptional service.

“I promise you the best service ever. We’re here to give you the kind of service that’s not only internationally recognised but a service that you’ll be proud to say you’re Guyanese,” he said.

The facility, Mr. Boyle said, is a complete package that will offer effective and efferent service.

“Urgent Care Services will enhance the medical care in Guyana. This is exactly what we have here. Eureka urgent care and pharmacy is a one-stop shop, which is linked to hospitals,” he said.

The facility offers comprehensive sexually transmitted infections (STI) testing, HPV testing, testing for bacterial contaminants and many others while providing faster services to patients with non-life-threatening medical needs.