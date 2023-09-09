Guyana’s thrust to enhance energy reliability, efficiency a strategic imperative

Prime Minister Phillips says; points to other areas of sustainability and overall economic development

AT an Energy Mixer held under the theme “Delivering the Energy Benefits: The Transmission and Distribution System,” the Prime Minister (PM) Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, responsible for Guyana’s energy sector, explained the government’s plan to upgrade its electricity infrastructure, while addressing members of the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana and other stakeholders during his presentation at the Guyana Marriott Hotel.

The Prime Minister explained that significant investments and initiatives, both in the short and long term, were underway as part of the Government’s broader efforts to bring Guyana into the 21st century.

To achieve this, he said platforms, like the event, “are essential for stakeholders in the industry, as we work to understand the role we all play in building a sustainable and prosperous energy future for all”.

While the Prime Minister believes that a country’s ability to flourish depends on its energy industry, he also stated that “it is the bedrock upon which our economic prosperity, social progress, and wellbeing of our people depend.”

The Prime Minister also pointed out that Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has significantly improved since the People’s Progressive Party Civic government took office in 2020.

He explained, “GPL has since undertaken extensive work on its transmission and distribution system and launched various initiatives to enhance its overall functionality and efficiency, addressing the historical problems of inadequate maintenance and frequent disruptions.”

He also pointed out that, by moving Guyana to the next level of development, there needs to be an energy mix, which, according to him, will give “Guyana thrust to enhance energy reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and overall economic development; this is a strategic imperative.”

Brigadier Mark Phillips gave a detailed explanation of the medium- to long-term goals, such as the Gas to Energy Project, a $1.8 billion initiative that aims to provide 300 MW of power by the end of 2024 and help address the energy crisis. He further stated that there are three critical components to this sizable project: “first, laying a pipeline that will bring gas ashore; second, building a power plant; and third, rebuilding the transmission and distribution system.”

Upgrading the current transmission network was also highlighted by him as crucial for the effective completion of the large-scale projects.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips also spoke about Guyana’s commitment to adopting a low-carbon strategy, saying that “over the short, medium, and long term, we will, as a government, fund numerous projects aimed at greater utilisation of clean and green energy—more solar, more wind, more hydro.”

According to him, “it will contribute to cleaner and greener energy use across the nation within the next decade.”

Finally, the Prime Minister stated that, in order to create 500 MW of power, Guyana plans to adopt an energy mix that is made up of sustainable energy sources by 2030. By doing this, the rising demand for electricity would be met while maintaining environmental responsibility.

He also assured Guyanese that the government will keep on working with Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to bring sustainable energy not just to households but also to the industrial and commercial sectors throughout Guyana.