15 per cent increase in air traffic seen at CJIA in 2023

FOR the year 2023 so far, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has seen an increase of 15 per cent in passengers travelling into Guyana when compared to last year’s statistics.

This is according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CJIA, Ramesh Ghir, who related that it has been a good year for the airport, in terms of travelling numbers.

“So, to date, we have about 60,000 more passengers and based on the bookings and the projection, we are going to finish the year with close to maybe 70,000 or 80,000 more passengers than last year which is 15 per cent higher,” he explained.

CEO Ghir said that the increase is due to the economic activities and events now being hosted by Guyana.

Additionally, the Airport is currently undergoing construction to facilitate a state-of-the-art commercial centre designed to further enhance the travel experience of passengers.

This is part of the government’s comprehensive approach to transforming the airport in alignment with the country’s recently elevated stature.

Works on the modern commercial centre are 50 per cent complete with a March 2024 deadline.

Ghir, in a recent interview, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the upgrade was in line with providing passengers with a first-class experience.

“Passengers usually dwell at the airport for long periods of time and so they look forward to these concessions and services, which are available at the airport as part of their airport experience. It is a custom that is currently experienced at airports worldwide and forms part of the passenger expectation.

“The duty-free shops, restaurants/bars, kids’ play area and other amenities are what contribute to an enjoyable and convenient way to spend time at the airport for the passengers. We believe that by offering passengers an expanded and convenient location to shop, dine, and relax during and before their flights, we can create a more positive and memorable airport experience. This is in line with our commitment to providing a world-class service to our passengers,” he explained.

The facility will house 15 concessions including currency-exchange facilities, a restaurant and bar, food concessions, duty-free shops, kids’ play area, and ATMs. It will also include business, VIP, and executive lounges, as well as a presidential suite and a state-of-the-art conference room.

Additionally, the CEO noted that the upgrade will create new avenues for major investments.