$600M in road works completed along Soesdyke-Linden highway
Some $600 million in road works have been completed, of the $1.3 billion invested by the PPP/C government towards infrastructural development of the Soesdyke-Linden highway
FOLLOWING President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s commitment to the infrastructural development of the -Soesdyke-Linden Highway communities, $600 million in road works were completed out of the $1.3 billion invested by the government.

This was according to a Facebook post made by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, who said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government’s community-centred approach to development continues to bear fruit, as numerous roads are under development at Kuru Kururu, Swan, and Yarrowkabra.
“Many of the residents of these communities are benefiting from first-time access to sturdy concrete roads after decades of sandy roadways that are often worsened by heavy trucks and rains,” he said.

Some 18 contracts totalling over $1.3 billion were signed in June for roadworks in the Lamaha/Yarrowkabra and Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) on the Soesdyke-Linden highway.

The contract-signing was spearheaded by Minister Indar and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.
These contracts are aligned with President Ali’s commitment to facilitate infrastructural interventions during an outreach to the communities earlier this year.
They also follow an engagement in January led by the ministers, which saw a commitment to construct a number of concrete roads within the communities at reference.

