Motorcyclist dies in Camp Street and North Road accident

A MOTORCYCLIST who is yet to be identified died on Thursday morning following an accident at the intersection of Camp Street and North Road.

According to a police press release, around 01:10hrs, motor car PNN 7200 driven by Abayomi Hart, a 39-year-old of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and motorcycle #CJ 4079, collided at the intersection.

The investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was proceeding west along North Road at a fast rate of speed and on the approach at the intersection of North Road and Camp Street, where a traffic light was flashing red in his direction, the motorcyclist failed to stop and collided with the left front portion of the car which was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of Camp Street.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung some distance, ending up near a concrete fence on the western pavement where he sustained injuries to his head and body.

The motorcyclist was picked up by a police patrol in an unconscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Emergency Unit, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

The body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary waiting to be identified. The driver of the car is in police custody assisting with the investigation.