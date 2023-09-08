THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC) recently conducted an El Niño Preparedness and Drought Awareness workshop in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

According to a press release, the CDC partnered with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), to engage members of the town with the purpose of urging residents to prepare, and manage the current El Niño conditions.

The Hydrometeorological Service confirmed that Guyana is in the prolonged dry season and as a result, all regions should take necessary precautions and activate essential mechanisms to endure the potential hazards that can emanate from such a forecast, the CDC explained.

Similar workshops have been executed in Regions three, five and six. The workshops will soon move to Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Meanwhile, First Aid and Disaster Response Equipment were distributed to two communities in the region to culminate Emergency Response Training conducted by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Over a period of months, the CDC in conjunction with Caribbean Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), USAID and Caribbean Climate Resilience Initiative (CCRI), worked with Katoonarib and Sawariwau to ensure that they were ready to respond and manage hazards indigenous to their environment.

Specifically, earthquakes, drought, floods, and wildfires were examined and participants received extensive training on relevant risk management capabilities.

The villages would have experienced hazards in the past and have lauded the initiative which places them in a better position to be resilient.