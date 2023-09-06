Guyana Technical Training College closer to fruition

construction plan being reviewed by EPA

OWING to the rapid economic expansion, driven mainly by Guyana’s thriving oil and gas sector and developments in other sectors, the need for skilled professionals is increasing and the government will be constructing a Guyana Technical Training College in Berbice as part of its efforts to satisfy this demand.

A project summary for this facility was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for review.

Apart from providing both technical and supervisory opportunities to support the oil and gas, accommodation and hospitality sectors, the college will also prepare personnel for industry-level training equivalent to that of the rest of the Caribbean, according to the document.

“The institute is seen as a necessity for the development of advanced skills in both sectors, for building supervisory and management-level capacity, and even as preparation for higher education degrees,” the project summary read.

The facility will be situated in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), in close proximity to the Guyana Sugar Corporation’s (GuySuCo) Estate in Port Mourant.

With a total of 18.433 acres of land, the project summary stated that the institute will be part of a bigger development plan, which is anticipated to see the construction of several supporting facilities.

“This development will feature the Hospitality and Tourism Institute (HTTI), the Oil and Gas Training College and the Port Mourant Training College will be located on the same plot of land on separate tracts,” the document disclosed.

According to Senior Petroleum Coordinator Bobby Gossai Jr earlier this year, because of the enormous opportunities that exist in the country’s growing oil-and-gas sector, young people must upskill themselves in the crucial areas so that they can earn and contribute to development of the industry and the country.

“For five to eight years, we’ve all seen the transition from traditional jobs to new areas and new industries and new sectors and sub-sectors that are opening up. Key industry opportunities for employment that were not clear are now here.

“And as we move forward into the next eight years, there is going to be more opportunities for the employment of our young people,” he said.

He related that over the last few years, traditional jobs in areas such as mining, agriculture, and the services industry have transitioned into the energy sector. However, he acknowledged that one of the serious impacts of this is a gap between the demand and the supply, is young people who possess the requisite skills.

The coordinator said that the government has been working intensely to build capacity over the next couple of years to fill that gap with many incentives such as constructing the GTTCI at Port Mourant, which will be the premier institution offering oil-and-gas training.

Due to the dynamic energy sector, Gossai said that the world is in the midst of an energy transition with much focus being placed on a low-carbon economy as well as net zero.

According to Gossai, these employment opportunities will increase the country’s labour force, “not just in terms of having more of a certain type of skillset that is needed, but a wide diversity of skills that can grow in different areas.”