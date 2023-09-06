Local company aims to develop quarry in East Berbice

WITH Guyana undergoing unbelievable growth because of its evolving oil and gas sector and the increasing demand for buildings, roads, drains and residential infrastructure, Depoo Consulting Inc. is looking to establish a quarry at a location along the Corentyne River.

A project summary was recently submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for review.

Owing to the demand for building stone, the company is targeting the growing needs by providing a modern quarry.

According to Depoo: “The granite will be used for construction, road building, and the development of physical infrastructure in Guyana’s economic boom, made possible by the emerging oil industry,” adding: “About 26,000 tonnes per month of granite are estimated to be produced from the mine.”

The summary highlighted that the quarry area is situated on the left banks of the Corentyne River in the East Berbice Mining District, and the site is approximately 35 kilometres from Orealla and 105 kilometres from Skeldon settlements (on the border area between Guyana and Suriname).

The project’s lifespan is anticipated to be 20 years. Comprising of 1,500 acres, Depoo Consulting Inc. said that the site also has two ridges and quarrying will occur above ground level.

The project summary further read: “An operations site will be cleared near the riverbank. Access roads will be constructed and maintained, linking the operations area to the base of the first ridge.”

The summary also outlined that the operations area will be elevated and graded using crushed and compacted rock and soil, in order to safeguard the equipment, plants, the service area, and stockpiled materials from flooding.

Depending on the market demand, it was approximated that two to four barges per week will be loaded.

The project summary further outlined that 10 to 12 trained individuals will be onsite full-time and on a rotational basis with the necessary accommodations near the operations areas.

Depoo Consulting Inc. said that with this investment, they hope to meet the growing demand for aggregate domestically, as the economy continues to be boosted by increasing construction and infrastructure.

Building on the progress made in 2022 through increased public and private investments, Guyana’s vibrant construction industry has been expanding even further in 2023.

This growth is linked to massive government investments in new and improved roads and bridges, housing developments, educational and health facilities, agricultural infrastructure, and private sector investment in the oil and gas and hospitality industries.