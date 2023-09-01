US is a partner that is here to stay’

outgoing ambassador says; affirms nation will continue to support Guyana in critical areas

OUTGOING United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, on Thursday, said that the United States will continue to partner with Guyana in critical areas of mutual interest, as the nation is “ here to stay” as a partner in development.

The ambassador made those remarks at her final press engagement at the Herdmanston Lodge, on Thursday.

During the engagement, she said that, with a shared goal of prosperity, security and governance, the two countries have collaborated in various areas and have achieved notable success with partners in government, private sector and civil society.

“We have worked hard to tell Guyana’s story of transformation and attract US investors,” she said.

It was then that she highlighted two such successes which include the historic gas-to-energy partnership and the landmark USD$750 million carbon credit deal with US company, Hess Corporation.

Lynch added that, in partnership with the Guyanese people, they were able to triple bilateral trade over the past four years.

This, she said, is the result of several large trade missions which include a team from Louisiana and one from Florida.

The ambassador told the gathering: “The United States has been working very hard as you know to bring US companies here to explore and potentially take part in some of these opportunities. “

Added to this, she indicated that her goal is to continue to educate US companies on these opportunities and to bring them here and play a “matchmaking” role.

Against this backdrop, Lynch added that US companies bring unique things to the table in the countries that they invest in, including high standards, quality, and on time and on budget projects.

These things, she said, are important for Guyanese companies to think about when they’re considering which US companies they want to partner with.

Meanwhile, the outgoing ambassador said that the US government remains committed to Guyana’s security and territorial integrity, noting that the embassy has helped train hundreds of security professionals and government experts.

She said that the collaboration and continued partnership with Guyana on this front, the US has aided in improving the capacity of Guyana’s police and defence forces and overall security sector.

“We know positive change takes continued effort, but the United States government is proud to be a partner who is here to stay. We will continue to partner with Guyana in the critical areas of governance, economic development and security and we will also continue to invest in Guyana’s growing and vital civil society,” Lynch remarked.