Military capacity to be boosted with Defence Institute

President Ali says granted authorisation for creation of programme curriculum

IN keeping with Guyana’s development trajectory and the high standards required for officers, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has authorised the establishment of a Defence Institute within the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The President outlined the plan for this institute during his remarks at the presentation of instruments of commission to officers of Standard Officer Course #54 at State House.

Dr. Ali said that in keeping with the high standards that the government wants for officers of the Guyana Defence Force, he carefully reviewed a recommendation from the Chief of Staff for the establishment of the Defence Institute.

“I am authorising the Chief of Staff to proceed with the development of the programme curriculum to bring into effect in short time this institute within the Guyana Defence Force,” President Ali said.

He said that in keeping with his previous pronouncements, this standard officer course #54 will proceed on one additional year of rotation within Guyana.

In that one-year period, he added that officers must learn the Spanish language and also understand same, and will also spend at least six weeks at the Foreign Service Institute to grasp a full understanding of all aspects of Guyana’s foreign policy, diplomacy and its link and relation to defence.

Subsequent to the officers taking the oath, the Head of State remarked that the instrument of commission instills in them the responsibility to support the Chief of Staff and all superiors in shaping strategy, maintaining discipline and ensuring effective operations of the Guyana Defence Force.

“The instrument of commission signifies the trust placed in the officer, by the military and this serves as a reminder of your duty to serve with integrity, lead with purpose and defend our motherland with courage,” President Ali said.

Further, he highlighted the part of the officers’ oath which states that they have now subscribed to serve and support the state against all enemies. Dr. Ali said that over the next year, the training and education they receive will help them to understand and identify who an enemy is.

Added to this, in a very detailed way, the President expressed that these officers will also, over the next year, have a full understanding of what is required to preserve the Constitution of Guyana.

Training, he added, is a core part of military readiness as military studies have become more complex and technical in their orientation.

As a result, President Ali said that these officers will also spend at least six weeks doing an orientation course on the fundamentals of strategic studies at the University of Guyana.

He said the officers taking the oath have great examples before them to learn what to do and what not to do.

The President said: “I’m confident and assured in the present leadership of the Guyana Defence Force. I believe that we have a team that is well rounded, highly integrated, and sufficiently skilled to ensure that you have the best of examples to follow.”

The officers who took the oath and received their instruments of commission were Second Lieutenants, Karwin Nieuenkirk, Devante Barkley, Damar Haynes, Kishawn Moore, Marlon Adolph, Trolston Embrack, Kurt Caesar, Darrick Griffith, Joshua Kunjebehary, Akela Dehnart, Rolex Bobb, Mark Prowell, Orin Roache, Princess McPherson, Jakeim Lyken, Seth Anthony, Derrick Murphy, Mathew Harry, Ivor McNabb, Joshua Taylor and Melroy Semple.

Warrant Officers, Delroy Gibson and Monique Skeete also received their instruments.