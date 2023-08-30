Confess thy sin’

President Ali tells Opposition Leader while reflecting on atrocities of March 2020 elections

points to shift in foundation of support at the grassroots level that will lead to bigger victory for the PPP/C

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has again called on Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton to admit to his party’s defeat at the March 2, 2020 elections, and to acknowledge the APNU+AFC’s role in the protracted electoral process which lasted for five months.

“All I am asking him to do is confess his sins… Aww, is that too difficult? Confess thy sins,” the President said.

Guyanese, after casting their votes on March 2, 2020, had to endure a five-month wait for the results of the General and Regional Elections, as they witnessed alleged unlawful acts and a slew of legal challenges.

During this time, the patience of the electorate was tested, as electors observed what was described as attempts by the then APNU+AFC administration to rip the democratic fabric of the nation with “delay tactics” which were openly criticised by a wide cross-section of society.

It was only after the legal challenges and international intervention that a national recount of all votes cast was convened and the figures showed that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) received 233,336 votes, while the APNU+AFC Coalition got 217,920 votes.

Since being elected to office, in a push towards his vision of a unified “One Guyana,” President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has embarked on an ambitious grassroots campaign to bridge the gap between opposing factions to foster genuine transformation from the “bottom up.”

Dr. Ali, in an invited comment on the sidelines of the opening day of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) conference, was questioned about consultations with the Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton, who had failed to participate in constitutionally mandated consultations on numerous cases.

President Ali said he hopes that those in the Opposition will eventually get on board with the agenda, which is already gaining the support from a number of communities that are considered to be Opposition-aligned grassroots areas.

“My work with opposition is my work in every area conceived or perceived to be opposition,” he said.

Dr. Ali expressed his commitment to connecting with various communities directly, in an effort to gain their support and build common ground.

At the June 12 Local Government Elections (LGEs), the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) came out of elections as the big winner, since the party won 67 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs), including seven of 10 municipalities, and 906 of the 1,206 local government seats.

The PPP/C won over 83 per cent of the LAAs, 75 per cent of all seats available and more than 70 per cent of all votes cast. The PPP/C not only strengthened its hold on its traditional strongholds, but it made significant inroads in areas where the People’s National Congress (PNC)-led APNU usually celebrated almost 100 per cent votes in the past.

The PPP/C has predicted a “bigger victory” in 2025, when Guyanese vote at the General and Regional Elections.

“It’s why I will go to every community and meet the people directly. I will win from bottom up,” President Ali said, reflecting on his determination to address concerns at the grassroots level.

He said the support and enthusiasm of the people at the grassroots level would ultimately drive positive change.

President Ali acknowledged the challenges in attempting to unify opposing viewpoints, but remained optimistic about the gradual shift he perceives.

“Any foundation that shifts, the top will have to shift, and the power of the bottom—the power of the people in the grassroots, the power of that foundation—is shifting,” he said.

This, he believes, will exert pressure on those who are resistant to change, eventually leading them to “shake hands.”

He candidly recounted encounters where he extended his hand to the Opposition Leader twice, only to be rebuffed.

Back in 2022, Norton had accused the President of bullying him into a handshake at an event held by the British High Commission. Then again, at an event in Berbice, Norton and other members of his delegation refused to shake the President’s outstretched hand. They instead chose to bow their heads.

“What stopped him from reaching out? I reached out and the man refused to shake my hand twice. What you want me to do, bow before him? He is God?” President Ali asked, highlighting the necessity of humility and mutual respect in political interactions.

LEGAL HURDLES

President Ali also referenced the legal hurdles his efforts have encountered, alluding to the opposition’s attempt to halt consultations.

Key among the disputes is the delay in appointing a substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice. Norton, who assumed the role of Opposition Leader in April 2022, expressed willingness to meet on this issue.

However, the lack of progress led Opposition Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordan to file a case challenging the perceived delay.

Justice Younge ruled that both the President and the Leader of the Opposition bear the responsibility of reaching an agreement on appointments.

Although the Constitution does not impose a specific timeline for consultations, Justice Younge emphasised the importance of acting swiftly.

“If you can shake the hands of a humble man, what else would you do?” he questioned, hinting at the need for constructive dialogue.

Norton has been criticised for the opposition’s refusal to engage in other constitutionally mandated consultations. The appointment of crucial positions such as Police Commissioner and the Police Service Commission (PSC) were met with the opposition’s inaction.

Additionally, the opposition’s failure to contribute meaningfully to important legislative amendments, including the Representation of the People Act (RoPA) and the new Production Sharing Agreement (PSA), has raised concerns about their commitment to the well-being of Guyanese citizens.

President Ali, determined to uphold his responsibilities despite the ongoing disputes, proceeded with the appointment of constitutional commissions despite Norton’s legal threats.

The Opposition took legal action to challenge the appointments of the PSC, Clifton Hicken, and the Natural Resource Fund Bill.

However, these legal challenges were ultimately dismissed by the courts, validating President Ali’s actions as lawful and within his rights as the Head of State.