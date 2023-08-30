Guyana to unlock vast potential for rainforest research

as new facility opens; promises to inspire youths, promote academia and environmental conservation

A NEW rainforest centre that offers vast potential for terrestrial, freshwater and marine research has been established at the confluence of the Cuyuni, Mazaruni and Essequibo Rivers.

The centre, Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre non-profit facility funded by David Lammy MP, a British member of parliament of Guyanese heritage and Nicola Green, was on Tuesday inaugurated at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT), University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus.

The event was attended by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair who is currently visiting Guyana.

Lammy in his remarks to the gathering of students and government officials, said the facility will assist and better equip students here in Guyana to understand and protect their environment.

“[It’s] a space for young Guyanese to be inspired and to inspire others; to better understand and protect the vitally important rainforest and to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills to champion their environment for generations to come,” the British official said.

The centre will also build the country’s capacity to campaign for forestry preservation. It is expected that the facility will complement the conservation efforts of the Iwokrama Research Centre.

“Sophia Point is about building capacity in this great country; if you look around the globe at comparable countries you can see what the standard is. Costa Rica, a country four times smaller than Guyana, has 44 research- stations,” Lammy said.|

Comparably, Panama is three times smaller and has 12 interconnected sites run by the Smithsonian Institute. Guyana, he said, deserves more and Sophia Point will do just that.

“Capacity must deliver a sustainable future for Guyana’s rainforests and Sophia Point hopes to achieve that,” Lammy asserted.

The centre will partner with the likes of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), the Guyana Marine Conservation Society (GMCS), the South Rupununi Conservation Society (SRC), and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Lammy said that the centre will make the environment accessible, providing a platform for students, particularly academics and researchers, to study unbroken forests in the area.

He said that it has been a dream of his to return to Guyana, the place of his parents’ birth, to make an equitable contribution.

The centre, located just two and a half hours away from Georgetown, will also facilitate education beyond the biological sciences.

The facility is solar powered and was designed in consultation with academic field practitioners and locals.

It spreads across 40 acres of expansive rainforest and is strategically positioned to provide an immersive environment for students and scientists alike.

The Sophia Point Rainforest Research Centre represents a pioneering initiative in Guyana, offering unprecedented accessibility to wildlife and rainforest research.

Lammy reiterated that it will serve as a hub for studying critical ecosystems and biodiversity. It will also play a pivotal role in safeguarding the rainforest and creating opportunities for young Guyanese, empowering them to emerge as tomorrow’s leaders in the sciences.