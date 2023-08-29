Over $50B expended to enhance hinterland communities

over past three years; gov’t to build integrated development model for Guyana’s Indigenous Peoples

over 1,000 projects already being implemented, President Ali says

AN integrated development system focused on community, culture and people, will be developed to fast track the advancement of hinterland and riverine communities across Guyana.

This was according to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, during his remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2023 National Toshao’s Council (NTC) Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), on Monday.

The Head of State told the gathering of Indigenous leaders that the government is committed to building a secure future for hinterland communities. Over $50 billion has been spent over the past three years to deliver equitable development in those areas.

“We assured you three years ago that in everything we do, you will be equitable beneficiaries.

“The development we are going to pursue with you will be an integrated development model which lies on the foundation of community, culture and people because we must uphold those three things,” the Head of State said.

The National Toshao Council’s Conference offers Indigenous leaders the opportunity to meet and interact with government officials to make critical decisions regarding their livelihoods and development.

“This week is dedicated to direct, frank, open, transparent and accountable conversation between the leaders of our Amerindian community and the government of Guyana,” Dr. Ali said.

He further said that the government has been successful in accomplishing nearly all its manifesto commitments to the country’s Indigenous population.

Already for the year, some $2.2 billion was allocated for the elderly with more than 6,000 persons benefitting.

The President further said that another 5,000 persons benefited from public assistance, which amounted to $1 billion.

“I would say that we would be among the top five per cent in investment per person per Indigenous person globally,” President Ali said.

Over $2 billion has already been invested to finance several community development projects, which have also created employment for Indigenous Peoples.

More than 1,000 projects are being implemented across the hinterland and riverine communities.

“Our philosophy is an unchanging philosophy when it comes to our Amerindian brothers and sisters…It was one of respect, one of honour, one in which we have never faltered from our responsibility investing in you and your communities, and you must not take that for granted,” the Head of State said.

The NTC conference, he added, was designed as an action-oriented forum where Indigenous Peoples can be integrated into the national development of Guyana.

“Your future must be no different from the future of any other Guyanese,” Dr. Ali said.

Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) and Toshao of Moraikobai Village, Derrick John urged toshaos to use the forum to advocate for their respective communities.

“As we converge here this week, we must remember that our strength lies in our unity and shared commitment to preserve our rich cultural heritage, fostering sustainable development and advocating for more opportunities for our people,” John said.

Government officials have been tasked with addressing ongoing challenges and issues raised by the Indigenous leaders by the end of the week when the conference concludes.