Drinking and driving, speeding, need to be thoroughly addressed

Dr. Ali says increase in road accidents is of great national concern

GIVEN the increase in deaths caused by road accidents, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Monday, said that he has instructed the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to launch a massive road safety campaign throughout the country.

“I have already told the police that we have to do a number of things; one, launch a massive road safety campaign across the country where you have more visuals, markings…,” he said.

The Head of State was at the time addressing the media on the sidelines of the opening of the National Toshaos Conference (NTC).

Dr. Ali was adamant that drinking and driving, and speeding have to be addressed, but the response needs to be seen as a collectively responsibility.

The increase in road accidents are of great national concern, he said, adding: “And if you look, frankly speaking, a lot of the accidents have to do with excessive speeding and drinking and driving.”

President Ali said that he requested statistics on how many accidents occur in the early morning hours and more, because these are things they have to look at in order to develop and implement adequate safety measures.

Additionally, he advised the Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, to meet with the media to work out a public education programme.

“I asked the Commissioner of Police to meet with the media and work out a programme with the media through which together we can build a strong public education programme, a public awareness programme in dealing with this,” Dr. Ali related.

Additionally, the President said that they also have to move to the enforcement of laws, demeriting systems and suspension of licences.

“We have already moved on the electronic ticketing. In one month, you had over 5,000 tickets,” he said.

In July 2023, to aid in reducing road fatalities, a Road Safety Awareness Campaign, “Respect the Road,” was launched by the GPF in collaboration with the Government of Guyana and Impressions.

The acting Commissioner of Police during the launch of the road safety campaign said that for 2023, they had issued in excess of 4,000 traffic tickets and have had more than 2,000 persons charged with traffic offences before the court.