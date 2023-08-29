More Amerindian communities get land titles

LEADERS of six Amerindian communities received land titles on their villages’ behalf, during the opening day of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, on Monday.

The certificates of title were delivered to the village leaders of Four Miles, Region One (Barima-Waini) and Capoey, Akawini, Mashabo and Wakapao, located in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). A title was also delivered to the village leader of Paramakatoi, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, after receiving the certificate of title, Toshao of Mashabo, Areafa Shabeer, said that they now have better access to land to pursue farming and lumbering.

“I feel good about it because this is something that we want a very long time and with this government finally we got it… so I am thankful for that,” she said.

Shabeer added: “We have our extension and we get more land, so we can able to have better access to the land where farming and more lumbering we can do.”

Toshao of Wakapoa, Lloyd Pereira, said that he is proud to have received the certificate of title to present to his village, since they were anxiously awaiting it for years.

“I am really proud of receiving the title for our land, and this must have been way back in 2006. We been longing for this title and looking forward from the previous government, but we now have received it,” he said.

Pereira related that with the title in hand now, they will be moving forward to seek an extension of the land; this a process which he hopes will be expedited.

“We have a population of 2,000 residents and our land that we have received is just 18 square miles. So, with the growing population, that extension will do us well,” the Wakapoa Toshao said.

Ralph Hendricks, Toshao of Capoey, said that the certificate of title was owed to their community for over 50 years. With it now in hand, he said that they can now use it for the benefit of the community, by doing lumbering and more activities in the future.

Additionally, Toshao of Akawini, Rudolph Wilson said that he is extremely happy because from since 1991, they received an absolute grant; however, they have now received the certificate of title for which he is proud.

His plan going forward includes applying for an extension, which he expects to get by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, said that the government’s commitment to land rights and tenure has been unwavering.

“Our government is actively engaged in titling, extension of lands for villages. The demarcation process is ongoing,” she said

Minister Sukhai related that under the Amerindian Land Titling and Demarcation project, 45 absolute grants and 68 demarcations are expected to be completed.

“Tomorrow [today], the ALT (Amerindian Land Titling Unit) will share the accomplishment and status of the schedule of work for the remaining of the year and for 2024,” she said.

The Amerindian Affairs Minister related that under the leadership of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, the level of support for the Indigenous Peoples has increased, and so too have the benefits in terms of enhancing the wellbeing of the Amerindian families, youths, women and children.

“This year, in excess of $123 million is invested to highlight and to promote Amerindian culture and heritage. Cognisant of the unique challenges faced by our Amerindian villages, the Government of Guyana embarked on a comprehensive programme of interventions and support with funding and training,” she said.

Sukhai also related that through collaborative efforts, works are ongoing to improve access to quality education, health care and basic services in remote areas, as well as increased investments to expand education infrastructure.

She said that they should continue to stand united, working hand in hand to address the issues that matter most to Guyana’s Indigenous villages and communities.