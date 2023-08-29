AG, UNDP discuss strengthening efforts for national development

THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is a vital partner in the country’s development, particularly in the realms of law and order, democracy, public health, and social services. These collaborative efforts have become integral to Guyana’s national progress.

This was reaffirmed on Monday when Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall welcomed UNDP Resident Representative, Gerardo Noto to the Attorney General Chambers on Carmichael Street, Georgetown, in a courtesy visit.

Accompanying the Attorney General was Ms. Prithima Kissoon, State Solicitor, Public Trustee/Official Receiver.

During the meeting, the Attorney General expressed his gratitude to the UNDP for their ongoing co-operation with Guyana.

Electoral reform and constitutional reform were key points of discussion during the meeting. The Attorney General shared insights into the legislative amendments related to electoral reform that have been successfully implemented so far. He emphasised the continuous nature of this process, underlining that efforts in this domain remain ongoing.

Furthermore, he reiterated the commitment of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic to constitutional reform, noting that the Constitutional Reform Commission, as promised in their manifesto, will soon be established.

The structure of the forthcoming Constitutional Reform Commission was highlighted. According to the Attorney General, this independent body, governed by the Constitutional Reform Commission Act 2022, will encompass representatives not only from the political sphere but also from civil society. Public consultations will drive the commission’s activities, ensuring a broad-based approach to constitutional reform.

Discussions between the Attorney General and the UNDP also delved into various platforms for future collaboration. Integral legal sector reforms were highlighted, and a collaborative committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Judiciary will work alongside the UNDP on these significant transformations.

Mr. Noto, in expressing his gratitude for the meeting, reiterated the UNDP’s unwavering support in areas critical to the nation’s development. The meeting showcased a shared commitment to advancing Guyana’s progress through strategic collaboration and targeted initiatives.

As the nation looks ahead, the strengthened partnership between the Attorney General’s office and the UNDP holds promise for impactful reforms and continued development across various sectors.