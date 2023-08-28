Guyana-born United Airlines captain aims to help push homeland’s economic success

WITH nothing but a big imagination and the mentality to reach for the stars, Ethon Anthony Wilson, who hails from Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, has become the youngest black pilot at the United Airlines and has expressed his commitment to aiding his homeland on its rapid economic trajectory.

In an exclusive interview with the Guyana Chronicle, the 39-year-old pilot shared the journey that led him to where he is today and his plans for the future.

“Out of the 17,000 pilots, there’s about seven Guyanese pilots that work for the United Airlines and I’m the youngest captain and I’m the youngest black captain in the United Airlines,” Wilson said as he explained that he is proud of his Guyanese roots. This pride was the driving force behind his decision to open a West Indian supermarket in Brooklyn, New York, that offers a wide range of Caribbean products from ‘bangamary’ to methylated spirits.

Moreover, he said that he is aiming to expand and open a few businesses in Guyana given the country’s aggressive economic growth.

However, this success did not occur overnight as the captain encountered a series of hurdles, which he had to overcome.

“Being a typical Guyanese, I was into cricket and playing soccer and at the age of 16, my dad moved me, my brother and sister to the United States,” he said while sharing his story about growing up in the country-side and being engulfed in the serene surroundings to hitting the ‘land of opportunities’ where his love for flying sprouted.

Playing in the under 19 cricket team for the United States, Wilson said although he was talented and loved the sport that is well-known in his homeland, he recognised that it was not as popular in America.

Caught between a rock and a hard place, the pilot said that he posed a series of questions to himself about his future and where he was headed.

“Cricket is not a big sport in the US so I had to make a choice in terms of my career. Do I continue to play cricket? Or do I go to school and pursue an education?” were some of the questions that Wilson asked himself.

Still contemplating whether to pursue his growing career in cricket, the pilot said that he decided what he wanted for his future after chatting with some renowned Guyanese cricketers who were residing in the United States at that time.

Recapping the moment that changed his life, he said during a friendly game of cricket, those Guyanese cricketers bestowed their knowledge upon him and encouraged him to reach for the stars.

“So I made the decision to go to the College of Aeronautics and Technology,” he said.

OVERCOMING HURDLES

Balancing work while going to flight school was difficult, he admitted and although his parents were hesitant about his career choice, he still strived to achieve his goal.

“I took a loan out for US $5,700 because when I told my parents okay, you know I’m going to pursue flying as a career… everyone [was] like kind of hesitant…,” he related.

Reflecting on one of the hurdles he faced, the pilot said while he was on the journey to becoming a pilot, the ‘1,500 hour rule’ arose. This was mandatory for students enrolled in a pilot training programme as they were required to complete 1,500 hours of flight training with a certified instructor.

“I decided to come back to Guyana and work for Roraima Airways and I worked for Air Services Limited where I was able to build the hours and experience that I needed,” Wilson said.

The pilot said flying in Guyana was a wonderful experience owing to the remarkable instructors and breath-taking scenery.

He said he endured lots of trials and tribulations and when he became a captain for the United Airlines, it was a “full circle moment” for him.

“Well, it’s the best job in the world. I can definitely say that, you know. I enjoy every single bit… making it at United Airlines [which] is considered one of the biggest airlines in the world,” Wilson said.