US milking cows to be used to develop dairy farm at Moblissa

FOLLOWING an agreement between the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Guyana will soon be able to purchase milking cows for a state-of-the-art dairy farm.

According to a press release from Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), GLDA and the USDA have agreed on the protocols for Veterinary Health Certificates for the export of cattle to Guyana from the US.

The project is a joint venture between DDL and the LR Group, of Israel, and will see the production of fresh cow’s milk by the last quarter of 2024.

“Work is progressing satisfactorily on the US$16M project, with land clearing and preparation of the first 100 acres currently in progress. Tenders for internal works on the site, including road and related construction, equipment supply and additional land clearing, are currently being evaluated, and contracts will be awarded by the end of the month,” DDL stated.

This project introduces to Guyana a new and unique method of dairy farming, in that instead of allowing them to graze, the cows will be fed a diet of nutritional food grown on the farm, pens will be temperature-controlled to ensure their comfort, and each animal will be monitored, electronically, to ensure its health.

“This method is designed to ensure ‘a happy cow’ that will produce better quality and higher volumes of fresh milk,” the company added.

According to DDL, President Dr. Irfaan Ali recently visited the proposed site of the state-of-the-art dairy farm.

During the visit, the Head of State witnessed land clearing operations that are currently being undertaken on the first 100 acres of the project, and received a detailed update on the implementation schedule leading up to milk production by October 2024, the company said.

Additionally, the President and his team, which included National Security Adviser Captain Gerry Gouveia, held wide-ranging discussions with the executive team of the new company, Demerara Dairies Inc. (DDl), which included Executive Chairman Komal Samaroo; Finance Director Vasudeo Singh; Project Manager Rami Ofer of the LR Group; and Project Coordinator Wesley Kirton.

The release further noted that the interaction focused on issues such as a mechanism for knowledge transfer to Guyanese; rehabilitation of the roadway into Moblissa and the widening of the bridge across the Moblissa creek; electricity supply; the rehabilitation of a water well; and His Excellency’s idea to have small farmers along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, particularly women, become engaged in dairy farming.

On hand during the visit was a team from Guyana Power and Light (GPL), headed by acting Chief Executive Officer Loris Natoo.

A proposal for the extension of electricity supply into the area has been submitted by the Linden Electricity Company (LEC) and is currently under review by GPL.